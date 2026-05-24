Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to move on from club captain Cristian Romero this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding intermediaries are already working behind the scenes to help facilitate a potential exit.

Romero’s future in north London has become increasingly uncertain following a turbulent period both on and off the pitch, with sources indicating relations internally have become strained in recent weeks.

The Argentina international has been sidelined since April with a season-ending knee injury, although TEAMtalk understands Romero still hopes to recover in time to be included in Argentina’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

While continuing his rehabilitation programme, Romero has found himself at the centre of growing controversy among the Tottenham fanbase after deciding to travel back to Argentina this weekend instead of attending Spurs’ crucial home clash against Everton.

The match could determine whether Tottenham avoid relegation from the Premier League, making Romero’s decision particularly divisive among supporters.

Romero had been set to attend his boyhood club Belgrano’s huge fixture against River Plate as they attempt to secure the first major title in the club’s history.

Publicly, Tottenham have refused to criticise the defender for the decision. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has also avoided condemning Romero directly when questioned about the situation.

However, TEAMtalk understands internal pressure was relayed to Romero and the defender has performed a U-turn and returned to London for Spurs’ end-of-season fixture.

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Cristian Romero driving Tottenham chiefs insane

Sources close to the situation indicate senior figures internally were left unimpressed by the optics surrounding Romero’s potential absence at such a critical moment in Tottenham’s season.

Romero only signed a new long-term contract last summer and Spurs are therefore under no pressure financially to sanction a sale.

Nevertheless, TEAMtalk understands the club are now increasingly open to parting ways with the defender if their valuation is met during the upcoming transfer window.

Intermediaries have already begun exploring solutions and gauging interest across Europe as the possibility of a high-profile departure gathers momentum.

Long-term admirers Atletico Madrid remain one of the clubs most attentive to the situation.

Romero to Atletico Madrid latest

TEAMtalk can confirm Diego Simeone’s side continue to hold a huge appreciation for Romero’s aggressive defensive style, leadership qualities and experience at the highest level.

Sources indicate Atletico Madrid would be very interested in bringing the Argentine to La Liga this summer if financial conditions allow.

Importantly, TEAMtalk understands a move to Spain would currently be Romero’s preferred outcome should he leave Tottenham.

The defender is believed to view Atletico’s intensity, competitive mentality and Argentine core within the squad as an ideal fit for the next phase of his career.

For now, no formal agreement is close and Spurs are still expected to demand a substantial fee given Romero’s contract status and importance when fully fit.

But with tensions rising internally, Atletico circling and intermediaries now actively involved, TEAMtalk understands the chances of Romero leaving Tottenham this summer are growing significantly behind the scenes.

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