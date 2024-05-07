Tottenham ready to cash in on popular defensive star as perplexed Postecoglou gets ruthless

Tottenham are reportedly ready to offload a popular defensive stalwart this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to reshape his squad for next season.

The affable Aussie showed the first real signs of anger on the touchline during the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea last week but confessed he was happier with elements of the 4-2 loss at Liverpool, despite Spurs going 4-0 down on Merseyside before a late fightback.

Postecoglou’s men have been a shambles defensively for a number of weeks now as their top-four challenge has fallen off the rails alarmingly.

But one player who’s hardly featured, when he arguably could have been used more often, is Ben Davies – given his versatility.

Defensively, Tottenham have been all over the place for weeks, although the midfield protection in front of the back four has also left more questions than answers.

Davies, who filled in admirably at centre-back earlier in the campaign, was handed a rare start against Arsenal in the north London derby due to Destiny Udogie’s injury. However, he picked up a calf issue of his own in that game and will not play again this season, in what may turn out to be his final appearance for the club.

Indeed, Football Insider reports that Davies is set to be surplus to requirements when the summer transfer window rolls around.

Davies to be part of big Tottenham clearout

The 31-year-old is set to be part of a cull of players after Postecoglou publicly admitted that he wants “drastic change” this summer, with FI sources adding that a “huge” overhaul is being planned to ensure the squad is capable of playing the former Celtic manager’s high-octane brand of football.

Davies, who is out of contract in the summer of 2025, has made 19 appearances in total this season with 14 of those being starts either at left-back or centrally when Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were both out.

The Wales international has been at the club since 2014, playing 330 times and is a popular figure with the Tottenham faithful due to his consistent performances over that time.

But in terms of what sort of figures Spurs could receive for Davies, it’s probably a better option to keep him for another season and let just let him leave on a free next summer.

The former Swansea man offers cover for two major defensive positions and has rarely let the club down. There are also far worse defenders at the club who deserve to be offloaded ahead of him.

Tottenham will be looking to end a run of four successive defeats when they welcome struggling Burnley to north London on Saturday.