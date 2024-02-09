Tottenham readying £26m bid for 18y/o Arsenal target for future of centre-back position

Tottenham are reportedly ‘ready to sign’ 18-year-old Netherlands under-19 international Dean Huijsen, and are ‘ready to offer’ £26million for him.

Ange Postecoglou has made some major changes since he came in as Spurs boss in the summer. He’s made 10 permanent inbound transfers and also loaned in Timo Werner in the winter.

Of the signings made, three have been in the centre-back position.

Micky van de Ven has been a revelation in the heart of the defence, having been one of the most influential players in the league throughout the season.

The other first-team centre-back signing, Radu Dragusin, is yet to play a massive role, but after Tottenham paid almost £27million for him in January, it’s doubtful that he’ll be on the sidelines for long.

Given he’s only 22, he could play a big role for the north London outfit in the future.

Tottenham are looking to improve their backline for the future even more in their latest pursuit.

Indeed, according to Tuttojuve, both they and Manchester United are ‘ready to sign’ 18-year-old Juventus centre-back Huijsen, who’s currently on loan at Roma.

Spurs, Man Utd ‘ready to offer’ £26million

Indeed, the report states the pair are ‘ready to offer’ £26million for his services.

However, it could be a difficult move to pull off, as it’s ‘unlikely Juventus will decide to let him leave now.’

Indeed, they loaned him to a fellow Serie A side in Roma in January to give him a taste of senior football before presumably bringing him back into the fold when he’s ready.

Huijsen has played five times in Serie A since the move, one of those games from the start, and has scored once from centre-back, in a game which Roma also kept a clean sheet.

Tottenham repairing defence

While it seems the chances are slim right now, if Huijsen was to move to Tottenham, it would be a continuation of Postecoglou’s attempts to repair the defence.

Indeed, they conceded 63 Premier League goals last season as they slumped to an eighth-placed finish before the manager joined.

This season, they’ve conceded 35 goals so far in the league, and 16 of those came in the span of nine games when Van de Ven was sidelined.

With him in the side before his injury, the backline was much stronger.

If Huijsen is seen as a player who can further shore up the defence for the future, given how Postecoglou has done so far, he’d be trusted.

He was wanted by Arsenal in January, so if Spurs could pull it off, it would be a good transfer not only for them, but for depriving their rivals, too.

