Tottenham are showing ‘concrete’ interest in a winger Barcelona have already opened talks to sign, and the player’s wondergoal last season suggests he’ll delight the fans of whichever club he joins.

Barcelona’s primary transfer target on the flanks this summer was Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao. However, the total cost of pulling off a move has made a switch to the Camp Nou virtually impossible.

Williams’ release clause is understood to be worth €58m. Factoring in agents fees and Williams’ high salary demands, Barcelona simply cannot finance the move.

Instead, reports in Spain initially floated the idea of Barcelona rescuing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

However, subsequent news emerged of Hansi Flick’s side zeroing in on Hull City winger, Jaden Philogene. In fact, talks over an initial season-long loan spell at Barca have already taken place.

Philogene, 22, is a man in demand following a breakthrough campaign with Hull. The right-footed winger scored 12 goals and provided six assists and one strike in particular will live long in the memory…

Hull narrowly missed out on securing a play-off berth when finishing seventh last year.

Philogene has already proven he’s too good to spend another season in the Championship and according to Football Insider, a summer transfer is highly likely.

But rather than move to Barcelona, FI suggest a switch to a top half team in the Premier League could be on the agenda.

Tottenham are reportedly showing ‘concrete’ interest in Philogene, while West Ham cannot be discounted from the race either.

It’s claimed the Hammers have actually entered preliminary talks over a move, though Spurs would appear to hold an advantage.

Philogene is determined to play at the highest level after taking a one step back to take two steps forward with his previous move.

Philogene left Premier League side Aston Villa when joining Hull in a £5m deal last year. The gamble to drop down a division has clearly paid off, with Philogene now in high demand and a vastly improved player after featuring regularly.

Barcelona will participate in the Champions League next year, while Tottenham can offer Europa League football.

Unfortunately for West Ham, new boss Julen Lopetegui has no European football to help lure Philogene to the club.

If Tottenham are willing to stump up hard cash and trump Barcelona’s tentative loan plans, Philogene’s future may well lay in north London.

Aston Villa blundered letting Philogene go – Alan Hutton

Former Villa and Tottenham full-back, Alan Hutton, is among growing crowd who rate Philogene extremely highly.

When speaking to FI in March, Hutton urged Tottenham to make a summer move and claimed Villa blundered when allowing the winger to leave on the cheap.

“I think you need to look at young and experienced players,” Hutton said of Tottenham’s transfer plans. “There has to be a balance.

“He (Philogene) ticks a lot of boxes and I don’t think Villa should have let him go, to be honest.

“His performances have been outstanding, absolutely amazing, so they can look to the future.

“To bring in a young and hungry player who works hard and has the technical ability to fit into their way of thinking is good moving forward.

“But you need to add that quality right now. It’s about getting that mixture right.”

