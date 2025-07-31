Tottenham readying ‘one-time’ offer to sign €90m PSG forward

Tottenham are ‘serious’ about hijacking a Juventus move for a PSG attacker and a report claims they’re ready to make a ‘one-time’ offer.

Spurs have already bolstered their forward line this summer when turning Mathys Tel’s loan spell permanent. A bigger move was to follow, with Tottenham signing West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus for £55m.

Yet despite the abundance of options available to new boss Thomas Frank, FootMercato now state the Dane could be provided with one more explosive option.

Randal Kolo Muani’s future lays away from PSG just two summers after his €90m (add-ons included) arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The France international, 26, spent the second half of last season loaned to Juventus and made an instant impact, scoring 10 goals in 22 matches.

Taking to X earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed Kolo Muani’s ideal outcome is re-joining Juventus.

“Juventus keep working on Randal Kolo Muani deal… as player still wants Juve as priority despite calls from UK,” wrote Romano.

“Understand Juventus could also discuss a permanent deal or loan with obligation with PSG, instead of loan with option to buy.”

But according to FootMercato, Juventus have not only failed to agree a deal with PSG, but they’ve also fallen short when negotiating personal terms with Kolo Muani.

Juventus haven’t thrown the towel in just yet but their struggles to secure a deal have opened the door for Tottenham.

The report, which labelled Tottenham’s interest as ‘serious’, added: ‘Already very interested last year, Tottenham are particularly keen on the deal.

‘Spurs are still looking to strengthen their attacking position and have already checked off Kolo Muani’s name. Above all, they are in a position to offer PSG a one-time transfer.’

While not made explicitly clear, the inference in the reporting is Spurs are prepared to offer a permanent deal. Thus far, Juventus have only put loan proposals forward.

Man Utd and Newcastle were also credited with interest in the piece. Both are on the hunt for a new striker and Kolo Muani is predominantly a No 9 despite occasionally playing out wide.

