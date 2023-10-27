Tottenham take ‘real interest’ in star Prem forward and Arsenal battle could hurt minnows

Tottenham are among the Premier League sides taking a ‘real interest’ in Pedro Neto, and another side joining the fight could hurt Wolves amid their no-sale stance.

Neto’s been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League so far this season. The Wolves forward, along with Kieran Trippier, has the most assists in the league this term, with six. He’s also scored one goal.

His seven goal contributions this season have massively eclipsed his tally of one from last season, though he wasn’t at his best due to a couple of injury problems which kept him out for a lot of games.

This campaign is by no means a fluke, though, as Neto was directly involved in 11 league goals two seasons ago.

Amid his stellar form this term, a lot of big names have taken notice of him.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among them. Wolves boss O’Neil appeared to suggest the forward wouldn’t be going anywhere any time soon recently, though, as he said he’s “incredibly settled, happy at the club”.

Neto himself has reiterated that he has no plans to move on at the moment: “I’m enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that. The future and long-term ambitions don’t matter,” he said.

That’s despite the fact Wolves are 12th and a lot of the sides interested in him are in the ‘big six’.

Tottenham have ‘real interest’ in Neto

Another big side have added their name to the list of those interested in Neto.

Indeed, according to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are ‘continuing to watch’ various players, and the style of play of Neto is ‘of real interest’ to them.

However, it is suggested that his value in the New Year ‘will be at a premium’ after a great start to the season and with clubs looking to improve their squads.

It’s also detailed that Wolves ‘do not want to sell’ amid interest from big clubs.

But that stance can only last for so long with sides who would be able to pay a hefty fee tracking the star.

Indeed, if the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal are still in and around the top of the league come January, the signing of Neto could be a worthwhile expense to sustain their push for the title.

If any side is of that opinion come January and comes in with a huge offer, it might be hard for Wolves to turn it down.

