Tottenham a ‘realistic option’ for prolific £42m striker built for the Premier League

Tottenham have been told that they are a ‘realistic option’ for a top striker who could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou has made the addition of a new No.9 his top priority after failing to replace Harry Kane last summer, even though Richarlison did take a leap forward in his performance levels this season.

The Brazilian notched 12 times in 31 games in all competitions but did not always look convincing and also had his fair share of issues to contend with.

Postecoglou is well aware that he needs to ease the pressure on skipper Son Heung-min in the goalscoring department, while also allowing the South Korean to return to his best position on the left of the front three.

Hence the links to the likes of Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Albert Gudmundsson and, most recently, Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

But, according to Tottenham transfer insider Dean Jones, the north London club cannot be ruled out of the race to sign Feyenoord hotshot Santiago Gimenez.

While Toney remains a significant target, Jones believes that burly Mexican frontman Gimenez could also be lured to Spurs by Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about Tottenham’s striker hunt, he said: “The big one will be the Richarlison replacement, they need to get a proper goalscorer here. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them go for Ivan Toney, but Santiago Gimenez is another realistic option here.”

Gimenez brings goals

The 23-year-old scored 26 goals in 41 games for Feyenoord in all competitions this season, while also adding eight assists.

In total, since joining the Dutch giants two years ago, he has netted an impressive 49 times in 86 outings – the sort of stats that have led to significant interest in his services in Europe’s top leagues.

Indeed, there was also a hint of a potential move to either north London club as Gimenez was spotted at Tottenham last month as he watched the clash with the Gunners alongside his agent.

As for Toney, it appears that interest is waning in the Brentford forward after his struggle for goals following his lengthy FA ban.

Having scored 20 Premier League goals last term, Toney only managed four in 17 this time around after returning to action in mid-January.

Indeed, while his asking price in the winter window was around £80m, that figure has now reportedly dropped to the region of a much more respectable £30m.

You could also argue that Toney is much less of a gamble than Gimenez, given that he is an established Premier League goalscorer compared to the Mexican.

Spurs have also been burned before when it comes to buying strikers from the Dutch top flight, with Vincent Janssen a £17m signing in 2016 after hitting 27 goals for AZ in the previous campaign.

The Netherlands international ended up notching just six times in 42 outings and was eventually sold to Mexican outfit Monterrey for an £11m loss just three years later.

To that end, Postecoglou needs to be 100% convinced that whoever he signs to replace Saudi Arabia target Richarlison will have a have a major impact on the goalscoring charts come the end of next season.