Tottenham receive offer for star who’s ‘requested’ to leave; buying club convinced he’ll shine away from Postecoglou

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is courting interest from two European sides, with one already putting an offer to Spurs that would result in a permanent transfer away, according to a report.

Gil, 23, is yet to make any kind of impact at Spurs since his arrival 2021. The tricky winger arrived from Sevilla in a deal that took Erik Lamela the other way, though it’s fair to say the move has not worked as Tottenham would have hoped.

Gil’s record in north London stands at zero goals and just two assists across 43 matches, very few of which have been starts.

Loan spells back to Spain with Valencia and former club Sevilla have been sanctioned. However, Gil was retained in Ange Postecoglou’s squad for the current campaign.

A series of cameo appearances off the bench awaited and Gil went three months without featurning before finally making another appearance against Chelsea on Thursday night.

Loan opportunities arose in January, with Brighton among those to put in a call. However, the belief is Gil turned his nose up at further loan opportunities and will insist on leaving the club outright if he is turfed out once again.

According to a fresh update from Spain (as cited by Sport Witness), Gil has ‘requested’ to leave Spurs.

The chance to re-sign with Sevilla is on the cards, with the LaLiga side proposing a deal to Tottenham.

Sevilla want another loan, but key clause attached

It’s claimed Sevilla have put forth another loan opportunity, though the terms of any deal would also come with an obligation – not an option – attached.

In effect, Gil would be locked in to joining Sevilla outright in 2025 once the loan spell – presumably for the full 2024/25 campaign – concludes.

Regarding the size of the obligation the report stated Sevilla believe a fee in the €6m-€8m range would be enough to twist Tottenham’s arm.

Despite Gil’s struggles in England, Sevilla sporting director, Victor Orta, is said to be ‘convinced that Bryan Gil can explode again’ if brought back to Seville.

Whether Gil is receptive to the move as well as Tottenham’s stance on the proposal isn’t yet clear. A loan with an obligation would guarantee they collect a fee in 2025, though it stands to reason they’d rather generate the money now to help put towards new signings this summer.

The report added Dutch club Feyenoord have also registered their interest in Gil. The ideal scenario for Spurs would be multiple clubs attempting to sign the winger to drive the price up.

A bidding war may also help Tottenham to secure more favourable terms, i.e. a permanent sale rather than another loan.

