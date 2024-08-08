The fate of a partially agreed Tottenham transfer now appears to rest with Spurs supremo Daniel Levy who has been handed an ultimatum, according to a report.

The bulk of the transfer headlines around Tottenham at present relate to their ongoing pursuit of Dominic Solanke. Direct talks to sign the striker have commenced with Bournemouth and TEAMtalk understands Spurs are willing to bid £60m.

Solanke is protected by a £65m release clause, though that clause can only be activated by as yet unspecified clubs.

Whether Tottenham are eligible to activate the clause isn’t yet clear. However, that isn’t all that relevant for the time being given Spurs intend to lodge a bid below the £65m figure anyway.

Regarding the player, Solanke is understood to be keen on joining Tottenham. The latest on that move can be found here.

But while Solanke’s potential move is commanding the spotlight, another Spurs transfer could actually cross the line first.

Tottenham hope to sell right-back Emerson Royal to AC Milan and the Brazilian has long since agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri.

A five-year deal was ironed out over a month ago, with Emerson due to earn roughly £50,000-a-week if completing his move to the San Siro.

However, an agreement regarding the transfer fee has proven harder to come by, with Spurs initially hoping to generate €25m.

Milan made it clear they had no intention of matching that demand. Nonetheless, they did improve on their first offer after right-back Alessandro Florenzi suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season.

After originally not wishing to pay much more than €10m-€12m, Milan have upped their bid to around €15m plus €2m in add-ons.

Tottenham put on the spot for Emerson Royal sale

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed a fresh and potentially final round of talks would take place between the two clubs on Wednesday.

Whether those discussions have borne fruit is not yet clear. However, Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport state Milan are unwilling to raise their bid any further.

Milan are adamant they won’t bid any higher than the €15m plus €2m they’ve already tabled. As such, the report suggests their current bid is also their final bid and it’s now a case of take it or leave it for Tottenham.

Milan hope to install Emerson as their regular starter at right-back if signed. They also hope Emerson will be ready to play their season opener in Serie A against Torino on Saturday, August 17.

The report concluded Milan’s belief is Tottenham will ultimately accept the current offer (€15m plus €2m in add-ons) that has been made.

