Tottenham to receive tempting offer for Postecoglou’s best player, with ‘transfer bomb’ for ‘world star’ approved

The reigning champions of a European league are ready to table a January bid for Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, according to a report.

Son, 32, is a bona fide Premier League legend having become the first Asian player to break the 100-goal barrier in the EPL era. His current tally of 123 goals places him joint-19th in the all-time rankings. With Nicolas Anelka (125), Robbie Keane (126) and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (127) all just a few goals ahead, Son should take 16th spot before the season is out.

It’s important to note Son’s tally has also been achieved largely without the aid of penalties. Duties from the spot were primarily hoovered up by Harry Kane during his time at the club.

How much further Son climbs up the rankings will hinge on how much longer his Tottenham career extends. Son’s existing contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, though there is a club option for an extra 12 months.

And according to a fresh update from Fanatik, reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray have authorised the signing of Son in the upcoming winter window.

It’s claimed Galatasaray are ready to ‘release’ Hakim Ziyech who is expected to continue his playing career in MLS. Ziyech’s departure will open the door for a high profile addition on the flanks and Galatasaray have ‘set their sights’ on Son to become their latest ‘transfer bomb.’

Galatasaray do have recent history of signing ‘world star’ players, most notably Victor Osimhen via the loan route last summer.

Per Fanatik, Galatasaray have signed off on Son’s pursuit and will ‘offer a suitable transfer fee’ in January.

Tottenham plan already in motion

Galatasaray’s hopes largely rest with Tottenham being willing to cash in on an ageing player whose contract is running down.

However, there’s more to that story given Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Spurs have begun the process of extending Son’s stay to cover the 2025/26 season.

“I have something to say about Heung-min Son, a top player of Tottenham Hotspur,” said Romano on his YouTube channel. “It’s important to say that, according to my information, Tottenham are prepared to take the option to extend the contract of Son.

“So if you check on Son, on all the websites, for example, Transfermarkt, you can see that his contract is expiring in the summer of 2025.

“But Tottenham have an option, have a clause in the contract to extend the deal for one more season, 2025/26, and they are in the process, from what I’m hearing, of extending this contract for one more year.

“This is the idea, this is the plan, the process has already started and so the expectation is for Son to have a longer contract at Tottenham.”

Of course, Tottenham activating their option doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t also accept the proposed Galatasaray bid.

Nonetheless, it would be a major shock to see Tottenham part ways with Postecoglou’s captain and talisman mid-way through a season in which the manager has promised to deliver a trophy.

Latest Tottenham news – Zabarnyi, Barry

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are considering moves for Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has settled well in the Premier League after he secured a difficult move from Dynamo Kyiv, playing a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s rise under manager Andoni Iraola, with the Cherries currently just four points outside the Premier League’s top four.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that Zabarnyi’s fine performances have caught the attention of several clubs, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City among those keeping close tabs on his situation.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Leicester are reportedly keen on the signing of Stockport loanee Louie Barry, who will command a fee in the region of £12.5m amid his dazzling form in the third tier.

Barry has been sent out on various loans from Aston Villa in recent seasons with differing success, but the frontman has been a great asset for Stockport over the last two seasons, starting with nine goals and four assists in League Two last season, and following it up in League One with 11 goals already.

That makes him the top-scorer in the division and several big clubs, including Tottenham, have taken notice.