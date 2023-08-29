Tottenham receive tempting offer for star Postecoglou decided isn’t for him

A Tottenham defender who’s been told to find a new club is the subject of a tempting offer from French side Rennes, per reports.

The final few days of the summer window are shaping up to be busy ones at Tottenham. On the arrivals front, Spurs have opened club-to-club negotiations with Nottingham Forest over the signing of £50m-rated forward, Brennan Johnson.

The Wales international favours joining Spurs if leaving the City Ground and rival suitor Brentford have pulled out of the race. The Bees recently saw a club-record £43m bid rejected and Spurs hope to succeed where Brentford failed. Talks between Spurs and Johnson were labelled “positive” by Fabrizio Romano.

Elsewhere, potential exits involving the likes of Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are all possible.

Today’s update regards Sanchez, with Ligue 1 side Rennes thundering in with a bid.

That’s by way of L’Equipe who report Rennes have offered €9m (approx. £7.7m) for the Colombian centre-back.

Spurs are reportedly yet to respond to the bid, though it’s suggested they’re likely to hold out for a slightly higher fee.

Indeed, L’Equipe add Spurs value the 27-year-old Sanchez in the €10m-€15m range (approx. £8.6m-£13.7m).

Regardless, what is clear is Tottenham are open to doing business for Sanchez if they receive a suitable offer.

The Evening Standard recently claimed Sanchez was one of two centre-backs to ‘have been told they can find a new club’. The other was Joe Rodon who subsequently joined Leeds United on loan.

Tottenham already accepted rival Sanchez offer

Sanchez previously looked on course to join Spartak Moscow earlier this window. However, the move quickly went cold despite Tottenham accepting a £10.4m bid.

That news was broken by Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra and subsequently confirmed by Fabrizio Romano and the Athletic, though the Athletic stated the fee was actually €15m (approx. £12.9m).

In any case, the deal hinged on Sanchez agreeing personal terms and greenlighting a move to Moscow. On that front, the reliable David Ornstein listed three reasons why Sanchez was having doubts.

Ornstein noted the ongoing conflict in the region, Russian clubs being banned from European competitions and the frequent racist abuse black players suffer in the country were making Sanchez pause for thought.

With the Spartak move now resigned to the scrapheap, a switch to Rennes could now take shape instead.

READ MORE: The top 20 sides in European football per money made from player sales: Chelsea top, Brighton make top four