Tottenham plan to spend their way to safety by equalling the record for the Premier League’s most expensive signing in January, according to two sources.

Heading into the extended international break, Spurs sit rock bottom of the Premier League table. The north Londoners spent colossal sums over the summer, signing players in every department of their squad.

But while there was an internal acceptance throwing huge sums into the transfer market might not produce an instant uptick in results, few could have predicted just how badly the opening stages of the season would fare.

And according to the latest from Football Insider, Spurs’ grand plan to avoid relegation is to smash their transfer record in January when signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

Spurs came close to signing the playmaker two summers ago, only to see Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, threaten legal action.

Gibbs-White – who has just been called up to the England squad as Cole Palmer’s replacement – would ultimately remain in situ and after his £60m switch fell through, he penned a new contract at the City Ground.

However, Tottenham are refusing to be denied, per the report, and have now set their sights on signing the 26-year-old in January.

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Tottenham want Morgan Gibbs-White in January

After making that claim, FI’s transfer insider, Pete O’Rourke, added: “They tried hard two summers ago to sign Gibbs-White and it got a bit ugly in the end with the Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, threatening legal action before he ended up tying down Gibbs-White to a new contract which made him the highest-paid player at the club.

“That showed how much faith Forest had in him and how important he is to their plans going forward as well. I’m sure that Tottenham’s interest still remains in Gibbs-White.”

One figure in the media who is a huge fan of Gibbs-White is Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher.

He recently said: “I watched Morgan Gibbs-White for Nottingham Forest last week at Aston Villa, and in the second half he put in a performance in 45 minutes that Florian Wirtz has never done before for Liverpool.”

O’Rourke’s claims about renewed Tottenham Hotspur interest in Gibbs-White comes six days after our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed that Spurs remain very much on the player’s trail and were giving serious thought to a blockbuster move in 2027.

Regarding cost, numerous outlets including the BBC are citing a gigantic £125m price point for Gibbs-White.

At that amount, Gibbs-White would become Tottenham’s record buy, surpassing the £100m Sandro Tonali arrived for over the summer.

At £125m, Gibbs-White would also equal Alexander Isak and Enzo Fernandez as the joint-most expensive signing in Premier League history.

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