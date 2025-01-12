Tottenham ‘refusal’ over one aspect of Kolo Muani deal could ruin Postecoglou signing hopes

Tottenham’s reported refusal over one part of the deal to sign PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani could end up costing them the addition of the France international in the January transfer window.

As TT have reported previously, Spurs are pushing hard to land the striker on loan during the remaining weeks of the window, although they are not the only clubs interested in Kolo Muani‘s signature.

Both Manchester United and Juventus are also in the mix for the Frenchman but Tottenham have been hoping to pip their rivals by landing the 26-year-old on a temporary basis.

However, a report from GIVEMESPORT states that the north London outfit are so far refusing to include an obligation to buy in their loan offer to sign PSG for the player.

And while Kolo Muani is happy to consider a move to Tottenham, he is also insisting on hearing from all interested parties before making a decision over his future.

The report adds that PSG do not currently have a preferred destination for him because the only loan offers include an option to buy, with the French giants wanting around £50m (€59.5m / $61m).

It’s also claimed that Juventus have a loan with an option on the table and they are growing in confidence that Kolo Muani is going to pick them over a move to England.

However, if Daniel Levy and co. can agree to the option to then it will put them in pole position to land the player.

GIVEMESPORT adds that Spurs are also toying with the idea of a new proposal that includes incentives that might become more tempting for PSG.

Tottenham pushing for double PSG deal

Kolo Muani is not the only PSG player Tottenham have been targeting in January, with a recent report suggesting that they are also back in for long-time centre-back target Milan Skriniar.

L’Equipe reports that Spurs have offered the defender a way out of Paris by tabling another loan offer to the French giants.

Enrique has preferred to use Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Lucas Beraldo this campaign, with Skriniar making just five league appearances so far.

There is certainly no lack of interest in the Slovakian, with the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Turkish giants all being tipped to make a move for a player who was, at one point, considered one of the best defenders in European football while he was at Inter Milan.

Skriniar is on big wages in Paris, hence the loan-to-buy option currently being mooted, but the fact that he is left-sided and can also fill in as an emergency left-back ticks a number of boxes for Postecoglou.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs tipped for Juve raid / Double January exit mooted

Former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is rumoured to be playing a part in the club’s hunt for a new central midfielder in January following links to a top Juventus star.

Although landing a new midfielder is not one of the club’s main priorities, they are willing to make a move if the right opportunity presents itself.

And that could well be the case when it comes to Juventus star Douglas Luiz, who is currently being linked with a host of clubs in the winter window.

A report from TuttoJuve states that Juve could be prepared to sell Luiz this month and that a number of Premier League clubs are keen on bringing the 26-year-old former Aston Villa man back to England, with Tottenham very much in that mix.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are strongly pushing to secure the signing of Ben Davies this month, with a cut-price move to Elland Road on the cards, and with a trusted journalist revealing how a second Spurs star could be shown the door.

