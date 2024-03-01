Tottenham ‘regularly’ scouting league’s top scorer valued in same bracket as star who’ll beat Kane to Bundesliga title

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the form of the Belgian Pro League’s top scorer this season, Kevin Denkey, according to reports.

Spurs are still considering their options up front after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer. There have even been sensational claims about Kane coming back to the club after just one season in Germany.

If Tottenham instead decide to go down a less familiar route, then their list of targets will include Denkey, Foot Mercato has revealed.

With 23 goals from 27 appearances for Cercle Brugge this season, Denkey has doubled his overall career goal tally for the Belgian club in the space of about seven months.

His progress has not gone unnoticed, since Foot Mercato has revealed that Tottenham are ‘regularly’ sending scouts to watch Denkey in action.

However, the same goes for Borussia Dortmund, who would be eager to take him to the German Bundesliga instead.

As the prospect of a bidding war germinates, Cercle Brugge have set an initial asking price of €20m (£17m) for their number nine.

Denkey is still tied down to a contract until 2026 in Bruges, having represented his current club since a January 2021 move from Nimes in France.

Cercle Brugge justify Denkey value

Cercle Brugge believe their asking price is justified when comparing the values of other big exports from the Belgian Pro League, such as Jonathan David (who went from Gent to Lille for €27m in 2020), Paul Onuachu (who Southampton signed from Genk for €18m in January 2023), and Victor Boniface (now at Bayer Leverkusen – the side looking likely to beat Kane’s Bayern to the Bundesliga title, after a €20.5m summer departure from Union SG).

Tottenham will have to make their own decision about whether Denkey is worth it, but they are giving themselves as much information as possible, so it seems.

At the age of 23, he would be more of a long-term solution than a theoretical return for Kane, seven years his senior.

That said, Spurs already invested in Alejo Veliz – who has since been sent on loan to Sevilla – as a young striker to develop in the post-Kane era.

Therefore, they will have to weigh up exactly what kind of profile is missing from their evolving attack ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge.

In fairness to Denkey, he might just fit nicely in between the type of long-term prospect that 20-year-old Veliz is, and the established world-class nature of someone more senior like Kane.

Denkey seems to be on an upwards trajectory that various clubs are taking note of and may have further potential to develop as he aims to show this season is no one-off.

