Tottenham REJECT bid for record-breaking star but second deal possible

Tottenham have rejected a loan bid from Roma for Radu Dragusin, though a loan exit involving a different Spurs player is entirely possible this month, according to reports.

Dragusin, 23, became the most expensive Romanian footballer of all time upon joining Tottenham two years ago. The centre-back cost €25m when signed from Genoa, though suffered an ACL injury last January that robbed the defender of nearly a year of his career.

Dragusin has since returned to full fitness and has been included in Spurs’ last six matchday squads.

However, when all are fit, Dragusin appears unlikely to feature all that much in north London, with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven the first choice pairing and Kevin Danso providing adequate support.

As such, Serie A title challengers Roma sensed an opportunity to strike and according to Sky Italia, they lodged a loan approach. Per the report, the loan bid also contained an option to buy, though how much for was not made clear.

Tottenham have now responded to the bid, with Sky Sports in England confirming the offer has been rejected.

Whether negotiations will continue or whether that ends the matter entirely should become clear in the coming hours and days.

However, if recent comments from Dragusin’s agent are anything to go by, Dragusin would be open to a loan spell away.

As quoted by The Daily Mail, Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, said: “I’m waiting for Tottenham to say yes to Roma to get into the heart of it.

“There are a couple of offers for him, but Italy is special for Radu and he did very well in Serie A. He is a gladiator and gladiators are at home in Rome.”

Different loan possible

Another of Tottenham’s first-team stars has been linked with departing on loan this month – Mathys Tel.

The 20-year-old joined outright in the summer for £30m following a loan spell from Bayern Munich, though just six months into his permanent stint in north London, he already wants out.

That’s according to French reporter Fabrice Hawkins, who is very credible and reliable when it comes to transfer news.

Taking to X, Hawkins wrote: “Mathys Tel wants more playing time at Tottenham and will be listening to offers this winter. A departure is not out of the question.”

Sources have explained to TEAMtalk that Tottenham are unlikely to sanction a loan exit, though one cannot be ruled out entirely this early in the window.

Of course, the chances of Tel getting his wish and leaving on loan would increase if Spurs sign new forwards in the coming days and weeks…

