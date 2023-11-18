Tottenham relentlessly scouting Sunderland star who’s making instant impact in midfield

Tottenham Hotspur are regularly watching the development of Jobe Bellingham at Sunderland, according to recent reports.

As the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, there is already plenty of anticipation for how far Jobe can go in the game. The teenager earned his own transfer this summer, from Birmingham City to Sunderland.

He has already become a regular starter in midfield for the Black Cats, featuring from the first minute in all 16 of their Championship matches so far this season.

It was never announced for how long Sunderland have Bellingham under contract and he is already attracting attention from top-flight clubs, perhaps understandably given how his brother developed rapidly at Borussia Dortmund to end up beyond the grasp of Premier League clubs before his Real Madrid move.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are major admirers of the younger Bellingham and have been sending scouts to watch him playing for Sunderland on a frequent basis this season.

They were even keeping track of him while he was still at Birmingham before his move to the Stadium of Light.

When they plan to make a move for Bellingham is not specified in the report, but it is made clear that they are looking for options in midfield ahead of the January transfer window.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will be going to the Africa Cup of Nations during the winter, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso face uncertain futures on the transfer front.

Tottenham thinking of long-term midfield options

It is a position they need to think about for the long term, then, although that does not necessarily mean bringing in Bellingham immediately – while he is still developing with regular gametime in the Championship – would be the appropriate move.

Although the absences of Bissouma and Sarr could open up a space to step into immediately at Tottenham, that scenario will not be permanent.

Bissouma and Sarr have both started 11 matches in the Premier League so far under Ange Postecoglou, so are likely to become regular starters again once they return from their international commitments.

Nevertheless, Tottenham will be keeping up their observations of future targets like Bellingham, who will presumably be of interest to other clubs too.

