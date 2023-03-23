Tottenham to replace fallen star with France starter to give next Spurs manager stunning upgrade

Tottenham are “undoubtedly” seeking to replace a fallen star this summer, and a French football expert has tipped a confirmed France starter to provide the next Spurs manager with an almighty upgrade.

The identity of the next Spurs manager is likely to shape Tottenham’s summer transfer business. Antonio Conte remains in situ for the time being, though it’s looking increasingly unlikely he’ll make it through the international break.

If Spurs’ next manager ditches the back five and reverts to a back four, one player in particular is likely to be ousted.

But regardless of who takes the reins, one thing is for sure – a new goalkeeper is required.

Hugo Lloris has been Tottenham’s No 1 for over a decade and for the most part, has been a superb stopper between the sticks.

However, now 36, Lloris has become increasingly error-prone and leads all Premier League players in errors leading to a goal this season with four. Only one other player – Everton’s Idirssa Gueye – is on three.

Calls have begun to grow for Lloris to replaced one year early. His contract has another 12 months to run after the current campaign, though if Spurs are ruthless they’ll sever ties a year in advance.

A vast array of goalkeepers have been linked with replacing Lloris in north London. Jordan Pickford (Everton) and David Raya (Tottenham) have both been mentioned and both are Premier League-proven.

From further afield, FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and Mike Maignan of AC Milan are understood to be on Tottenham’s radar.

The latter, 27, recently made his presence felt when producing a stunning last-gasp save to deny Harry Kane in the Champions League Round of 16.

Maignan was named Serie A’s best goalkeeper for the 2021/22 campaign and following Lloris’ international retirement, was recently confirmed as France’s new No 1.

Maignan could replace Lloris at Tottenham too

France boss Didier Deschamps said (via Reuters): “The number one keeper will be Mike Maignan. I’ll have a chat with him. There will be a pecking order.”

Now, writing for Caught Offside, French football expert, Jonathan Johnson, backed Maignan to replace Lloris at Tottenham too.

Johnson stressed Spurs are indeed seeking a new keeper and labelled Maignan a “good fit”. As far as upgrades go, replacing the declining Lloris with the surging Maignan would be a big one.

What’s more, unlike many other clubs who already have established goalkeepers, Tottenham would be able to guarantee Maignan a starting role.

“One of the positions Spurs will undoubtedly be looking to reinforce in the coming windows is their man between the sticks,” wrote Johnson.

“It would not surprise me if Spurs look to move on from Hugo Lloris sooner rather than later and Mike Maignan would be a good fit.

“He has already replaced Lloris as France’s number one and he showed his value for AC Milan in their recent Champions League tie.

“Top-quality goalkeepers are hard to find so he will likely be wanted by a number of sides, but Spurs could offer that guaranteed starting role that he would require.

“It is also a question of what happens with the project moving forward given Antonio Conte’s situation and the club’s need to change tack.”

The trusted Ben Jacobs recently confirmed Maignan is indeed on Tottenham’s radar.

However, with his contract at Milan not due to expire until 2026, a deal won’t come cheap. Transfermarkt currently value the Frenchman around the £35m mark.