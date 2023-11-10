Tottenham reprieve as summer target that’d sort major problem shown door by current club

Tottenham seem to have been given the chance to sign Victor Nelsson after Galatasaray decided he has to go, and that would sort Spurs’ current problems.

The north London outfit find themselves in quite a sticky situation at present. They were flying high at the top of the league before defeat to Chelsea in their last game, and that they were beaten 4-1 was the least of the problems that arose in that game.

Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero both picked up suspensions after being shown red cards, and Micky van de Ven and James Maddison were both injured, with Ange Postecoglou since confirming neither are likely to be seen again until the New Year.

Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips are now the only senior centre-backs available for the next game – they have a combined total of 56 minutes this season – and until Van de Ven returns, only three central defenders are in the mix, along with Ben Davies, who’ll likely fill in for Udogie at left-back against Wolves.

Spurs sold Davinson Sanchez and loaned out Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon before the season started, and it’s been confirmed the latter definitely cannot be recalled as there’s no such clause in his contract – it’s unknown if there is one in Tanganga’s loan.

As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the north London club slip further down the table.

They’re likely to want to recruit at the back in order to sort their current problems.

Galatasaray defender Nelsson, who they were ready to sign in the summer, has remained on their radar, and he’s looking to the exit after being dropped following his criticism of the club for not letting him leave for Spurs previously.

Nelsson shown door by Galatasaray

The latest update could mean Tottenham are in line for a simple transfer. Indeed, Aksam states Galatasaray ‘want to part ways with Nelsson in January’ as they are wary of his value decreasing.

The report suggests that’s as a result of ‘poor form’, with an incident in the 2-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich mentioned.

Indeed, it’s stated he made a mistake for the German side’s second goal in the 12 minutes he was on the pitch at the end of the game.

As a result, they want to make some money off him before his contract runs out in 2026, which means they could still demand a decent sum, though it’s not clear what that would be.

Tottenham could jump at Nelsson deal

Having already tried to sign Nelsson once, and currently being in a worse situation than they were when that happened, it would not be a surprise if Spurs were to go back in.

While he’s not in the best of form, they’ll surely prefer a Champions League centre back to having to play Dier or Phillips consistently, with the former only getting his first minutes against Chelsea when the issues started to arise, and the latter having not yet played for Spurs.

They’ll be eager to ensure their performances don’t take a massive hit, and recruiting fresh talent is one way they’ll hope that can happen.

Whether Nelsson is the answer remains to be seen, but it’s more than likely a new centre-back walks through the door in January.

