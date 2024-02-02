Tottenham reschedule move for top Serie A defender but now face competition from one Prem rival

Tottenham Hotspur are still keen to explore a deal for standout Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, according to reports in Italy – but they will not be the only potential bidders.

Calafiori began to be linked with Tottenham during the January transfer window, but perhaps understandably, a Bologna side who are pushing for a rare European qualification were reluctant to let him go.

However, Tottenham’s interest in the left-footer – who began his career with Roma as an attack-minded full-back with an ability to strike a ball powerfully, but has since been moulded into a centre-back in a four-man defensive line by Thiago Motta – is unlikely to disappear, raising the prospect of a summer bid.

Tottenham will be watching Calafiori’s progress for the remainder of the season, according to the latest update from Oggi Sport Notizie, which has explained the kind of competition they will be facing for his signature.

The report claims, somewhat predictably, that Calafiori is being considered by top Serie A clubs such as Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.

On top of that, there are not one, but two Premier League clubs keeping informed of his situation.

Sadly, the report has not identified who the second English suitor than Tottenham could be, but it is at least a reminder of the obstacles Tottenham might face in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

While he is highlighted as a potential replacement for soon-to-be free-agent Alex Sandro at left-back for Juventus, where exactly Spurs would plan to use him remains to be seen.

They welcomed Destiny Udogie from Udinese (after a loan spell) in the summer to play at left-back and Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg to play as a left-footed centre-back.

DON’T MISS – Tottenham, Man City in summer scrap to sign French defensive sensation from Nantes

However, strength in depth is going to be increasingly important for Tottenham if they return to European competition next season, something they are currently on course to achieve thanks to occupying a top-four place after 22 out of 38 games.

Furthermore, they are showing an increasing focus on bringing in talents for the future. Calafiori is at the kind of age where he could have a decade or more ahead of him at the top level.

How long can Bologna keep Calafiori?

His contract with Bologna, who signed him from Basel in August exactly a year after he switched the Stadio Olimpico for Switzerland, is due to last until 2027.

He has made 21 appearances for his current employers so far. Their €4m investment already looks like one they will make a major profit on, though Oggi Sport Notizie does not mention what Bologna’s asking price might be.

Calafiori is still awaiting his senior debut for the Italy national team, but has been capped as an under-15, under-16, under-17, under-19, under-20 and under-21.

If he was to join Tottenham, he could link up with his compatriots Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario, while following in the footsteps of additional players like Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in coming to the club from Serie A.

READ MORE: Romano reveals which Tottenham star ‘had role’ in convincing Lucas Bergvall to snub Barcelona for Postecoglou link-up