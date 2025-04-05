Spurs are taking another look at one that got away in January

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to turn back to an attacking target they wanted to bring in during the January transfer window, per a report – and that’s irrespective of what happens with Ange Postecoglou and the alternative they signed instead.

Postecoglou remains at risk of the sack amid Spurs’ struggles this season, with the Europa League their only hope of having a successful campaign. Changes could be coming in the summer, not just in the dugout but also in the squad. And some information has dropped about a player Spurs are on alert for regardless of Postecoglou’s fate.

Spurs brought in Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich in February, but that was after they hit a dead end in trying to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain. Juventus won the race to take him on loan instead.

Reports have recently suggested that Spurs are looking likely to sign Tel permanently, but now the same outlet that said so has added that they are thinking of making a fresh move for Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old started strongly at Juventus with five goals in his first three games. But he hasn’t scored in eight appearances since and was recently dropped to the bench for a game against Genoa.

That was a sign he could fall out of favour after Juventus’ recent change of coach, with Igor Tudor replacing Thiago Motta. Now, Give Me Sport claims Spurs could swoop for him, whether they make their own change of coach or not.

Juventus only took Kolo Muani on a straight loan, without any option or obligation to buy him from PSG, where he is still under contract until 2028.

What Kolo Muani future depends on

If the Old Lady decide he doesn’t fit their plans, they could send him back to France – but PSG themselves might not have room for Kolo Muani any more.

Indeed, the report claims PSG would accept a lower price to sell Kolo Muani than the £77m they paid Eintracht Frankfurt to sign him.

And even if Juventus did want to keep Kolo Muani, they might not be able to afford a permanent deal if they miss out on Champions League qualification. They are currently fifth in Serie A, one point off the top four.

Thus, Spurs – even though they themselves could realistically only qualify for the Champions League via the Europa League route – are keeping tabs on the situation to see if Kolo Muani becomes available.

Tottenham transfer roundup

