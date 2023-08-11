Tottenham revoke permission for Bayern Munich medical as £103.8m Harry Kane left stranded at Stansted

Tottenham are said to have ‘revoked’ Harry Kane’s permission to fly to Munich to complete a transfer to Bayern, according to reports in Germany.

The north London club accepted a bid in the region of €100m plus €20m in add-ons (£103.8m in total) for the 30-year-old on Thursday morning and Bayern wanted him to complete a medical on Friday ahead of the Super Cup against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

And although Kane was thought to still be in two minds about the move, he decided late on Thursday to accept the Bundesliga side’s terms.

A fresh report then emerged on Friday morning that Kane was ready to fly to Germany to complete the first stage of his medical, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein claiming that Spurs had given the nod for the England skipper to travel.

However, Sky Sports Germany states there has been a hold-up as Tottenham have reneged on their decision to allow Kane to fly to Munich.

The Premier League side are said to be ‘hindering’ the move, with Kane still waiting on permission to jet off.

Kane left stranded in Bayern medical drama

It’s reported that the club’s all-time record goalscorer arrived at Stansted Airport on Friday morning, only to be informed by Tottenham that he no longer had permission to fly.

Indeed, Spurs are now said to be trying to rearrange elements of the agreement with Bayern.

It comes as another incredible twist in the transfer saga of the summer, with Kane thinking he finally had the nod to head to the Bundesliga.

The striker has less than 12 months left on his deal in north London and has intimated he would let his contract run down, instead of signing an extension, if he was to remain at the club this season.

