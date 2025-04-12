Spurs won't activate their option to buy for Mathys Tel, with a superior deal sought instead

Tottenham intend to sidestep a pre-agreed transfer worth roughly £50m in favour of striking a superior deal, and why the Spurs move may be a masterstroke has been revealed.

Tottenham and Ange Posetcoglou were crying out for new additions in the winter window and though they left it late, the club did deliver. Antonin Kinsky was banked early in the piece, with Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel joining via the loan route in the final stages.

Danso’s deal contains an obligation to buy worth £21m. Tel, meanwhile, can also join outright, though via an option worth approximately £50m.

Without being a regular starter the 19-year-old has featured 10 times for Spurs so far, notching a pair of goals.

Nevertheless, he remains one of world football’s most highly-regarded young forwards and according to Sky Germany, Spurs are “happy” with the Frenchman.

However, rather than simply activate their option to buy, reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed Tottenham will “definitely” speak with Bayern about a permanent move for a lower sum.

Doing so leaves Spurs open to missing out on the player, with recent reports claiming Chelsea are weighing up a move of their own.

But Plettenberg insisted Tel has “no future” in Munich and with Bayern actively pushing for a sale, Spurs may well be able to secure a fresh agreement on more favourable terms.

“Tottenham Hotspur are happy with Mathys Tel and are considering a permanent move for, but no final decision has been made yet,” wrote Plettenberg on X.

“Understand Spurs definitely want to renegotiate with FC Bayern and are not willing to activate the €50–55 million clause as a buy option.

“Tel has no future at Bayern under the current leadership and Vincent Kompany. The club are pushing for a sale this summer.”

What Postecoglou has said about signing Tel

Whether Postecoglou is in the dugout next season may rest entirely on Tottenham winning the Europa League.

Despite a disastrous league campaign, delivering a major European trophy and securing entry into next year’s Champions League would go a long way to saving the Aussie’s skin.

If Postecoglou does avoid the axe, his recent comments certainly suggested he’d be on board with bringing Tel back to north London on a permanent basis.

“Mathys is important for us,” said Postecoglou ahead of this weekend’s clash with Wolves. “When he came in, people forget, he hadn’t played hardly at all at Bayern and we threw him in.

“He was playing game after game after game and it was always going to be a big ask for him, but that’s the challenge he had.

“Now we’re working with him at training, we really believe he can make an impact and physically he’s much better now.

“He’s in a much better place and he’s getting to understand our game a lot better, so we’ll keep working with him. I still think he’s an exciting talent and happy to have him.”

Latest Tottenham news – Tyler Dibling, Arsenal hijack, Paratici move

