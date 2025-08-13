Tottenham are at risk of losing another midfielder

Tottenham are at risk of losing another midfielder this summer, as a European giant is keen on one of their players and it’s believed an approach could materialise shortly.

Spurs’ summer has been a bit of a mixed bag. They have gone some way to improving their side, with Mohammed Kudus a particularly positive addition, along with last season’s loanees Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso, who both looked useful.

But forward icon Son Heung-min has gone after 10 years, following the Europa League triumph of last season, and James Maddison is likely to be out for most of the season with an injury.

That leaves Tottenham a midfielder down, and soon that could be two.

Indeed, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus remain keen on the signing of Yves Bissouma, given they expect Douglas Luiz to leave the club.

Further to that, it’s believed an approach for his signature could materialise shortly.

It’s felt the Tottenham midfielder would be a an immediate and longer-term solution for the midfield area beyond the sale of Luiz.

Bissouma value revealed

TEAMtalk revealed before last season was up that Tottenham would ask for £35million for Bissouma.

There is no suggestion in the new report of that Juventus would be willing to pay for him.

In any case, it seems Tottenham remain happy to push the midfielder out the door.

He was left out of their squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain due to persistent lateness.

Boss Thomas Frank said: “Bissouma isn’t here because of disciplinary reasons. He has been late several times, the latest one too many.

“We need to give love and have demands but there have to be consequences. There’s a been a consequence, we will follow it up when we get home and park it for now.”

Tottenham round-up: Spurs to bid for Eze

Tottenham reportedly feel £55million is a fair valuation for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

But rivals Arsenal reportedly already have the midfielder on-side, making a Spurs move tough.

Tottenham have also reportedly lodged a bid of £43.2million for Manchester City winger Savinho.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz is said to have made it clear that his future is with the Spanish club, despite an approach from Spurs.

