Tottenham risk losing regular starter to Real Madrid after failing to satisfy key demand

Real Madrid could poach a critical Tottenham star amid growing concerns the club aren’t capable of matching his ambition, though Spurs have taken action to prevent an exit, according to reports.

It’s been another season of frustration so far for Tottenham, with the last three results summing up the club’s inability to take the next step.

Spurs pulled off the result of the season so far when demolishing Manchester City 4-0. However, they were then held to a 2-2 draw by Roma in the Europa League before dropping points in the 1-1 stalemate with Fulham last Sunday.

Tottenham have already tasted defeat on five occasions in the Premier League this season. While they’re only three points off of fourth spot, they’ll need to show far greater consistency if they’re to secure Champions League qualification.

And according to a fresh update from talkSPORT, UCL football is quickly becoming a must for centre-back Cristian Romero.

They claim: ‘Tottenham risk losing defender Cristian Romero if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.’

Real Madrid are ‘known admirers’ of the centre-back and hope to sign at least three new defenders in 2025. Additions are being sought at right-back, left-back and centre-half.

talkSPORT concluded Romero is ‘keen to test himself against Europe’s elite’ in the Champions League. Failure to qualify could result in the 26-year-old pushing to leave.

Tottenham take action to prevent Cristian Romero exit

Romero’s ambition of playing regularly in the Champions League is understandable.

He’s featured in just one UCL campaign (2022/23 season) since joining Spurs. Tottenham finished top of their group thanks to a last-minute victory over Marseille on matchday six, though bowed out of the competition to AC Milan in the first knockout round.

Romero – when fully fit again – will be key to Tottenham’s attempts to return to that competition for next season.

However, according to TBR Football, Tottenham have already taken steps towards preventing what would unquestionably be a damaging exit.

They reported Spurs have approached Romero’s camp with a view to officially opening talks over a contract extension.

Whether Romero will be open to hearing what they have to say could depend on how likely UCL qualification is looking.

Ironically, many Spurs fans will point to Romero’s dip in form this season as one reason why they don’t currently reside in the top four positions.

Latest Tottenham news – Toney, Fagioli

In other news, remarkable reports out of Spain claim Ivan Toney could yet sign for Tottenham or Chelsea less than six months after joining Al-Ahli.

The two London clubs are understood to have retained their interest in the striker who is already weighing up a quick-fire return to England.

Elsewhere, TuttoJuve have revealed Tottenham hold interest in signing Juventus midfielder, Nicolo Fagioli.

Spurs’ good relations with Juventus could reportedly stand the club in good stead. Indeed, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski were both bought from Juve in recent years.