One of the two managers Tottenham are banking on to take charge next season could be whisked away to Real Madrid instead, according to a report.

Tottenham are fighting for their Premier League survival right now, and it’s not inconceivable a second mid-season managerial change is made.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported on the possibility Igor Tudor is removed from power. The Croatian has overseen three defeats from three so far, and in truth, there are precious few signs the players are buying what he’s selling.

Tudor looks set to remain in charge for two more matches at least (Atletico Madrid – Champions League / Liverpool – Premier League). But if it becomes five defeats in five, change could be on the horizon.

If Spurs do push the panic button are fire Tudor, we understand Robbie Keane is the frontrunner to take charge until the end of the season.

However, plans are also being formulated for the future, and multiple sources have confirmed Tottenham’s top two manager targets ahead of the 2026/27 campaign – assuming they’re still a Premier League side – are Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.

But according to the latest from ESPN, Spurs might be denied the opportunity to reunite with Pochettino in north London.

Real Madrid too are on the hunt for a new permanent manager in the summer. Despite the overwhelming noise, there is nothing in the speculation linking Jurgen Klopp with the role and any claims he’s already agreed a deal are simply fake news.

Instead, ESPN state Real supremo, Florentino Perez, is smitten with Pochettino who he rates highly. Pochettino will guide the USA into a home World Cup this summer, but his deal expires once their journey in that tournament ends.

The report’s headline read: ‘USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino on shortlist to become Real Madrid boss next season.’

The report then shed further light on why Pochettino is admired to much by Perez and his Real underlings, adding: ‘Sources say that Madrid are evaluating different candidates to lead the new sporting project and that Pochettino is one of the coaches highly regarded by president Florentino Pérez.

‘He has been heavily linked with a return to Spurs this summer, although his former team have endured a disastrous season and are in the thick of a relegation battle in the Premier League.

‘The current coach of the United States — whose contract runs through this summer’s World Cup — had previously been linked with the Madrid job after leading Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in 2019.

‘Pochettino, who knows LaLiga well from his playing days, has past experience managing high-profile players during his time at Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. However, one of the points most valued by the Madrid is that he coached Kylian Mbappé for two seasons in Paris.’

The brutal truth for Spurs fans – and this won’t surprise any of them – is that if it’s a straight choice between Tottenham and Real Madrid for Pochettino, there’ll only be one winner.

That could push Spurs down the De Zerbi route, and a recent report from The Telegraph claimed initial talks with the Italian have opened.

