Tottenham sacking on the horizon after Postecoglou hung out to dry in ’embarrassing failure’

Levy and Postecoglou were let down in January

A major figure at Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly facing being sacked following the club’s failure to properly strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit squad during the January transfer window.

Spurs’ hugely disappointing campaign continued on Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bournemouth, although it was a game that would have felt more like a win after coming from 2-0 down to earn a point against the Champions League-chasing Cherries.

That result left Tottenham sitting 13th in the table with 10 games to go, while they face their biggest game of the season on Thursday night when they host Dutch outfit AZ in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash – trailing 1-0 from the reverse fixture last week.

It’s well documented that injuries have ruined a large part of the campaign for Postecoglou’s men and it was a major surprise that they did not do more to help the Australian in the winter window.

They actually started January well by landing highly-rated young keeper Antonin Kinsky, but then appeared to twiddle their thumbs for the rest of the month before striking loan to buy deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel late on.

And now Spurs insider John Wenham has given a damning verdict on the business the club did, when it was so clear that new recruits were needed.

He claims that technical director Johan Lange is at risk of losing his job, with Daniel Levy ready to wield the axe of the Dane.

“This season has been an absolute disaster,” Wenham told Tottenham News. “Therefore, I wouldn’t say it is without possibility that Lange could be relieved of his duties very quickly at the end of the season. His credibility is pretty low at the moment.

“Daniel Levy and Postecoglou had to get involved to get a deal done for Tel after Lange failed originally. It is embarrassing.

“As a result, I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who have been involved with recent failures, except the ownership, are removed at the end of the season, and that includes Lange.”

Son sick of slow Tottenham starts

Meanwhile, skipper Heung-Min Son has said he and his team-mates need to look within themselves to get the team back on the track.

Speaking after the Bournemouth draw, the South Korean said: “In the first half, they had a couple of good chances, but Vic (Guglielmo Vicario) made a couple of unbelievable, outstanding saves to keep us in the game. Still, I think, 2-2, I’m very disappointed. At home, we should get three points.

“We have to look at ourselves. Nobody can help us except us on the pitch. I think the guys who are playing need to take more responsibility.

“It’s been many, many times where we’ve been sloppy, started sloppy, then go behind and then we’re chasing the game. It’s not the idea.

“We just have to be very strong and make steps forward. You can’t always stay on the same stair. You have to make steps forward.

“It’s March, so we’ve got to improve our stats and our growth. We have to move forwards.”

