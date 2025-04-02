Tottenham sale of major star to Atletico Madrid ‘speeding up’

Atletico Madrid’s swoop for Tottenham centre-back, Cristian Romero, is advancing, while reports also claim Spurs aren’t likely to collect as big of a fee as you might expect.

Romero, 26, is a guaranteed starter at Spurs, though injuries and poor form have put a pin in his balloon this season. The Argentine is not alone in struggling in a Tottenham shirt, though unlike most, his future could lay away from north London sooner rather than later.

Romero is a target for LaLiga giants Real Madrid who will explore the signing of a new centre-back at season’s end.

However, Real Madrid also have their eye on Spain international Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth. Huijsen is seven years Romero’s junior and unlike the Tottenham man, hasn’t put a foot wrong this season.

As such, the door has been opened forReal’s great rivals Atletico Madrid and few players in world football look better suited to Diego Simeone than Romero.

Aside from both being Argentinian, the pair are feisty characters to say the least and Romero’s aggressive style of play would mesh well with what Simeone has built at Atleti.

And according to the latest from AS reporter, Edu Burgos, Romero to Atletico Madrid is rapidly advancing.

Taking to X, Burgos claimed forging an agreement on personal terms will not be an issue between Atleti and Romero.

Striking a club-to-club deal with Tottenham is where the difficulty will lay, though Burgos is adamant a move is advancing.

“Atletico Madrid is speeding up the move for ‘Cuti’ Romero,” wrote Burgos. “Simeone’s top priority ahead of the Club World Cup.

“A personal agreement isn’t a problem. Negotiating with Tottenham is. The player likes the idea of ​​living in Madrid.”

How much will Tottenham demand for Romero?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham and Daniel Levy may be willing to part ways with Romero if £50m is bid.

While that may sound a significant fee to some, it is around half of what Levy previously valued the centre-back at.

Explaining why Spurs could accept a discounted bid, FI highlighted two factors – Romero’s patchy injury record of late and his less than stellar form at club level.

Providing his own take on the situation for GiveMeSport, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed it’s a distinct possibility Romero leave Spurs in the summer.

However, Romano was keen to stress Spurs will only accept an exit on their terms and won’t be bullied into accepting an unsatisfactory bid.

“It’s a possibility but not something guaranteed as it depends on Daniel Levy, and we know how strong Spurs are in negotiations,” said Romano.

“So it’s something possible, definitely; but it has to be an important financial package or Levy won’t accept anything.”

