Tottenham sanction radical clear-out with Richarlison among three big names who’ll go, but struggler spared

Ange Postecoglou's calls for major change have been heard loud and clear

Amid Ange Postecoglou’s calls for serious change, Tottenham will wave goodbye to a plethora of senior stars including £60m man Richarlison, though one under-fire midfielder is set to be retained, according to a report.

Three successive defeats have all but ended Tottenham’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. What had initially looked like a wildly positive campaign for Spurs has run aground down the stretch.

Ahead of a tricky trip to Anfield on Sunday, manager Ange Postecoglou did not pull his punches when calling for major change to the playing personnel at his disposal.

“I’ve got to change this squad,” said Postecoglou. “I have to because I’ve got to build a squad I think can play our football.

“For that to happen, there has to be exits.”

The Spurs boss later added: “We need change. Change has to happen.

“You can’t want to alter your course, quite dramatically for this club because we went down a certain direction and now we’re pivoting to a whole different direction, and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen.

“We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.”

He concluded: “It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way, we’re going to have a certain mindset and that’s not for everyone.

“And the same way, whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.”

Major Spurs clear-out sanctioned

According to the Telegraph, Spurs supremo Daniel Levy will listen to his manager and a blockbuster summer window is now expected.

Indeed, they stated Tottenham ‘will listen to offers for a host of players’ including £60m signing Richarlison.

The Brazilian never lacks for effort, though is wasteful in front of goal and is not the most technically gifted.

Son Heung-min has often been deployed out of position up front this term and per the Telegraph, Postecoglou ‘would like to sign a new out-and-out striker.’

Rather than retain Richarlison as back-up or deploy him on the wings, it’s noted Tottenham are receptive to a sale.

Richarlison has emerged as a key target for the Saudi Pro League who view the Brazilian as a potential ‘marquee signing.’ Explaining why, a prior Telegraph report noted the player’s age – 26 – is a key factor.

Indeed, the vast bulk of major buys in the SPL so far have been ageing stars coming to the ends of their careers. Richarlison, in theory, is only now entering his prime.

But Richarlison is by no means the only senior Spurs star who’ll be let go if suitable offers are received.

Emerson, Hojbjerg can go; Bissouma spared

Right-back Emerson Royal and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were both namechecked as being on the chopping block.

While not named in the piece, reports elsewhere have stated the likes of Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil are all free to find new clubs.

However, one player the Telegraph stated is set to be retained is under-fire midfielder, Yves Bissouma.

The 27-year-old started the season brightly, though has found the going tough since the turn of the year.

The report clarified: ‘Sources insist midfielder Yves Bissouma will not be among those who will effectively be up for sale this summer, but an attractive bid for the midfielder would leave the club with a decision to make.’

On the subject of arrivals, the Telegraph listed six players Tottenham are casting their eye over.

Spurs are monitoring defenders Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo, midfielders Conor Gallagher and Amadou Onana, and wingers Samuel Iling-Junior and Raphinha. As previously stated, Postecoglou wants a brand new striker too.

A decision on whether to trigger Timo Werner’s roughly £15m option to buy must also be made.

