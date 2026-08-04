Tottenham deal for winger ‘agreed’ as De Zerbi targets £65m Chelsea star in double coup

Fabrizio Romano has reaffirmed Tottenham have an agreement on personal terms with Savinho, while a separate report states Spurs are looking into a shock £65m raid on Chelsea.

Tottenham fully intend to make at least two major signings in the final third before the summer window slams shut. With the goalkeeper, defensive and midfield positions already addressed, work is now underway for impactful and readymade signings at the top end of the pitch.

Savinho is Tottenham’s No 1 target for the right wing, and one week ago, he informed Man City of his desire to leave the club.

During City’s recent pre-season friendly with Inter Milan in Hong Kong, Savinho made a gesture that certainly suggested he wants this move to happen.

Club-to-club talks have been ongoing for some time, and on Tuesday afternoon, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the state of play.

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Savinho wants Tottenham transfer ASAP – Fabrizio Romano

‘Keep a close eye on Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham,’ began Romano. ‘They aren’t slowing down after locking in defence and midfield upgrades – now their attack needs a total makeover.

‘The top target out wide is Savinho, who has already put in a transfer request at Manchester City and wants to join De Zerbi in London ASAP.

‘Negotiations are underway, but the clubs are still pretty far apart on price, even though Savinho already has personal terms agreed with Spurs.’

Prior reports have stated City are looking for around £60m in their discussions with Tottenham.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic stated City want a replacement for Savinho signed, or at the very least lined up, before giving final approval for the winger to join Spurs.

Another wide man on Spurs’ radar is Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, though his potential signing looks a more difficult undertaking.

Romano continued: ‘And Spurs aren’t stopping at one – they want two wingers. Cody Gakpo is right at the top of their wishlist.

‘Tottenham is waiting to see if Liverpool will even entertain letting him go. Right now, it’s a tough deal to pull off, but the interest is 100% real while everyone waits on the Reds’ stance.’

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have no desire to sell Gakpo this summer, while The Athletic stated the Reds are more concerned with adding and not subtracting from their wide options.

With the Gakpo move looking unlikely, the latest from The Daily Mail suggests Spurs could pull the plug and move for a different profile of forward in the form of Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

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Tottenham considering signing £65m-rated Nicolas Jackson

They stated: ‘Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

‘There has been no formal approach to open club-to-club talks as of yet, it is understood, but sources have confirmed to Daily Mail Sport that Spurs currently have the 25-year-old Senegalese under consideration.’

Chelsea are understood to want £65m if selling Jackson this summer, and with six strikers now on the books after Danny Welbeck arrived, Jackson is a player they’re happy to offload.

What’s more, The Mail stated Jackson too is willing to part ways if he’s joining a club where he’ll play more frequently.

He spent last season loaned to Bayern Munich, though for a Harry Kane-shaped reason, spent most of the loan rooted to the bench.

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