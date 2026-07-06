Fabrizio Romano says ‘DEAL ON’ for next Tottenham target after Sandro Tonali signing – ‘remember him’

Fabrizio Romano has said that Tottenham Hotspur will try for Manchester City winger Savinho after completing a deal to add Sandro Tonali to manager Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Tottenham have signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka as free agents in the summer transfer window.

Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes, too, have joined Tottenham from Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United, respectively.

TEAMtalk also understands that Tottenham have a £100million deal in place with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

Tonali’s announcement as a new Tottenham player will be made shortly, but the north London club are not finished there.

Signing a new winger is of utmost priority for Spurs, who are keen on AC Milan star Rafael Leao in recent days.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham have also been in contact with Liverpool over Cody Gakpo.

On May 27, Bailey also reported Tottenham’s desire to sign Savinho from Man City in the summer transfer window.

We reported at the time that Man City were ready to sell the winger, who himself is very open to the prospect of moving to Spurs and playing for De Zerbi.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 2 that Savinho’s representatives have let Tottenham know that the winger would be ready to join them.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has previously also reported Savinho’s willingness to join Tottenham, and now the Italian journalist has said that the winger could be the next target for De Zerbi’s team.

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‘Deal is still on’ for Tottenham to sign Savinho

Romano said about Tottenham and Savinho on his YouTube channel: “And let me tell you, don’t forget also the name of Savinho.

“I always told you Savinho remains a target for Tottenham and Savinho is a target for Tottenham.

“Then this in terms of timing will depend on several things – the transfer fee, Manchester City movements.

“So, there are a few details before we can say, okay, Tottenham are close to completing the Savinho deal.

“But the deal is still on.

“Tottenham have not stopped thinking about Savinho.

“So, remember also him after Sandro Tonali, after Mateus Fernandes, after Senesi, after Robertson, after Dubravka, because Roberto De Zerbi and the team are very busy on the market.”

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