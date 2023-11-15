Tottenham scout sensational attacking duo but face race against time as both release clauses set to hit €80m

Pedro Goncalves and Marcus Edwards are both on Tottenham's radar

Tottenham reportedly had scouts in attendance for the big game in Portugal over the weekend as Benfica took on Sporting in the Lisbon derby, with two players on their radar.

We brought you a report on Monday that West Ham representatives were also at the Estadio do Dragao to watch highly-rated trio Goncalo Inacio and Benfica duo Joao Neves and Antonio Silva in action, along with a multitude of other Premier League teams.

One of those clubs was Spurs, who were not specifically looking at the above-named trio and were instead monitoring former midfielder Marcus Edwards again, along with playmaker Pedro Goncalves.

That’s according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, who state that Tottenham scouts were specifically checking on the Sporting pair.

Interest in Edwards and Goncalves is not particularly new for the north London side. Indeed, Spurs have wanted to bring Edwards back to the club for some time.

Ange Postecoglou’s men still have a 35% sell-on clause for the 24-year-old, who was born in Enfield and made one League Cup appearance for the club before leaving for Vitoria Guimaraes back in 2019.

Edwards has never hidden his desire to one day return to England and his performance over the weekend will certainly have helped his cause.

The attacker was a threat throughout before being taken off just before the hour mark as Sporting looked to defend a 1-0 advantage given to them by former Coventry frontman Viktor Gyokeres.

However, much like Tottenham at Wolves last weekend, Sporting conceded two goals in stoppage time at the end of the game to lose 2-1.

Edwards has scored 18 goals in 82 games since joining Sporting from Vitoria for a bargain €7.67m in the summer of 2022.

And last season he showed Spurs exactly what they had been missing by scoring in Sporting’s 1-1 Champions League draw in north London.

But should Tottenham, as predicted, try to bring Edwards back to the club, it will not come cheap.

Edwards release clause set to be increased

Right now, he’s protected by a €60m release clause, although Sporting are actually looking to raise that €80m as part of a new deal.

As for Goncalves, O Jogo adds that potential negotiation ‘will be more complicated’.

The Portugal international’s existing release clause currently sits at €80m, while there are believed to be numerous clubs chasing his signature.

Goncalves can play as an attacking midfielder or out wide and 63 goals in 146 games for the Lisbon-based side.

The 25-year-old has played in England before but, like Edwards, played just one League Cup game for Wolves before heading to Famalicao in 2019 due to homesickness.

In terms of the business that Tottenham are expected to do in January, it’s not thought there will be any panic buying – despite the current injury crisis for Postecoglou.

Signing a new centre-back and a central striker remain the two priority areas needed to strengthen Postecoglou’s squad.

And while Edwards and Goncalves are both tremendous, they play is positions where Spurs are currently well-stocked. To that end, potentially spending up to €80m on either appears rather fanciful at the current time.

Tottenham will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League after the international break on November 26.

