Tottenham scouting dynamic Ligue 1 striker in huge demand as Ajax talks spark Postecoglou into action

Tottenham scouts have reportedly been monitoring the progress of a Ligue 1 striker ahead of the closure of the transfer window this coming Friday.

Ange Postecoglou is growing increasingly desperate to get another central striker through the door before September 1, as he looks to offset the loss of Harry Kane.

Despite the club’s promising start to the new campaign, Richarlison has not played particularly well as Kane’s direct replacement, having not scored in the opening three games.

That has led to plenty of talk of Tottenham signing an actual replacement for the Brazilian, rather than someone who can act as backup.

Postecoglou’s men have been linked with several top names, including the likes of Ivan Toney. However, a fresh report in Monday claims that Metz attacker Georges Mikautadze is also on their radar.

Football Insider reports that Spurs watched the Georgia international in action over the weekend as they weigh up whether to make a move.

The 22-year-old is known to be in huge demand in the closing days of the window, with Dutch giants already in talks with Metz over a potential deal.

The report adds that Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester sent scouts to watch Mikautadze score in Metz’s league clash against Clermont Foot after he also scored against Marseille a week earlier.

Burnley are also thought to have had an offer for the talented forward rejected earlier this summer.

Georgian striker in prolific form

Mikautadze scored 24 goals last season to help Metz win promotion back to Ligue 1, with 23 of those goals in the league. He also notched up eight assists.

The Metz academy product currently has three years left to run on his contract, having signed an extension last November.

Mikautadze actually spent the previous two seasons out on loan at Belgian club RFC Seraing and proved to be prolific there, scoring 36 times in 57 outings.

And while the report does not mention what sort of fee Spurs might have to pay if they decide to pursue a deal, Transfermarkt currently values him at €10million.

Tottenham are back in action on Tuesday night when they head to Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

