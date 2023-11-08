Tottenham scouting mission leads to race with Mourinho and Roma to sign exciting attacking weapon

Tottenham are reportedly ready for a tussle with former boss Jose Mourinho in their bid to bring in an exciting Serie A attacking star in 2024.

Ange Postecoglou could be set for a busy January if Spurs’ injury issues continue to mount up as they have done over the opening months of the new Premier League season.

The fact that the north London side managed to stay unbeaten for the opening 10 games of the campaign was a major triumph under a new manager who has also had his fair share of injuries to work through since that opening weekend draw at Brentford.

Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessessgnon were all sidelined early on, but Monday night’s crazy home loss to former boss Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea side took even more victims.

Micky van de Ven appeared to suffer a serious-looking hamstring injury, while James Maddison was forced off with an ankle issue in the same game.

And, with injuries starting to bite, Postecoglou could well up his efforts to bring in more than the one or two expected January additions.

The Australian was already known to looking for another centre-back and a central striker. However, according to reports on Monday, Tottenham are also interested in landing Genoa winger Albert Gudmundsson.

That’s according to SOS Fanta, who have an exclusive surrounding the Iceland International.

Gudmundsson has scored five goals in 11 Serie A appearances for Genoa so far this term, and his form has been attracting plenty of attention as a result.

And while the report states that Gudmundsson is close to renewing his contract, two clubs remain keen on his services – namely Spurs and Roma.

Mourinho is said to have been impressed by the winger’s impressive form and is ‘very attentive’ to his Roma side striking a deal.

However, the main focus is on Tottenham, who has ‘‘sent emissaries on more than one occasion’ to watch the talented 26-year-old.

But, from the player’s point of view, the report adds that Gudmundsson isn’t thinking about a transfer and is ‘totally focused’ on his current club.

A contract renewal with a likely exit clause will certainly be the player’s main focus for now, with Genoa not wanting to sell at the midway point of the season.

That could, however, be open to striking a deal next summer – if the right offer comes in.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable players at Tottenham: Postecoglou signing takes top spot, Romero on the rise

Tottenham have no real need for another winger

While a deal for Gudmundsson looks unlikely in January, there is no real need for Tottenham to be pursuing another wide player anyway.

Solomon and Sessegnon should both be fit over the coming months, and although Richarlison has ruled himself out of action for a period of time, the Brazilian has had such little impact this season that it could be argued he will not be massively missed.

Summer signing Brennan Johnson looked good against Chelsea before being hooked after Cristian Romero’s red card, while Bryan Gil is also fit again and has been on the bench recently.

Postecoglou now has to hope that Maddison recovers quickly and that no more issues present themselves before the upcoming international break.

Spurs head to Wolves for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off without the banned Romero and Destiny Udogie, although Ben Davies could return at Molineux in a boost to a defence that will be missing three of its regular four starters.

READ MORE: Tottenham on alert as Everton ‘listen to offers’ for fading star spied by Newcastle, Rangers