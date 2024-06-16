Tottenham scouts will be watching Turkey's Semih Kilicsoy at the Euros

Tottenham scouts will reportedly be keeping a close eye on a Turkish forward during Euro 2024 with one eye on a potential summer transfer window swoop.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to try and strengthen all areas of his squad this summer in what could end up being a dramatic overhaul after a fifth-placed finish that initially promised so much more.

Having led the Premier League after 10 games, injuries, suspensions and a complete loss of form down the stretch ended up costing the club a Champions League place.

During that disastrous run of five defeats in the last seven games, Postecoglou openly admitted that he did not have the players in his squad capable of playing the brand of football he believes will finally end the club’s 16-year trophy drought.

The Australian is known to be looking for another central defender, at least two midfielders and a central striker but is open to bringing in other players outside of those positions if a high-level performer becomes available.

One such player reported to be on the club’s radar is Turkish sensation Semih Kilicsoy.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Tottenham scouts will have their eyes set on the Besiktas forward, who has had an exceptional rise with the Turkish giants.

The highly-rated 18-year-old attacker has come up through the ranks at Besiktas and was promoted to their first team last summer.

Postecoglou eyeing versatile teenager Kilicsoy

Kilicsoy notched 12 goals and added three assists in his debut season for the club and although he favours playing through the middle, the teenager can also fill both wide roles.

Despite his clear talents and ability to play as a No.9, it’s more likely that Postecoglou is looking at Kilicsoy as a wide prospect to compete with the likes of Son Heung-min, Timo Werner and Manor Solomon on the left and Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski on the right.

The report adds that Kilicsoy’s current contract at Besiktas runs until 2028 and that the Turkish giants will demand around €25-€30million for his signature.

Kilicsoy is primed to make his Euros debut for Turkey on Tuesday when they face Georgia in their Group F opener.

Besiktas will certainly be hoping he gets on the pitch as that could boost the youngster’s price tag ahead of potential bids for his services over the coming weeks and months.