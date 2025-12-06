Spurs have been dealt another blow in their bid to improve up front

Tottenham Hotspur and other suitors of Samu Aghehowa are facing January disappointment having been informed that the Spanish striker is not pushing to leave Porto in January, TEAMtalk understands.

Tottenham have a strong interest in Samu, whilst the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also understood to be huge admirers of the highly-regarded 21-year-old.

Samu joined Porto from Atletico Madrid in 2024, snubbing potential interest from Chelsea and West Ham.

Since arriving in Portugal he has shown that he is more than just potential with 25 league goals to his name in just 18 months. His form has also been recognised by Spain and he is now part of their senior set-up.

Spurs are looking to add to their striker options in January and Samu is high on their radar and they have done background work on him.

Spurs are not the only interested party, and Porto are aware of this and realise he has a release clause of over €80million.

However, TEAMtalk has been informed that Samu and Porto’s hierarchy including president Andre Villas-Boas have held talks about his immediate future and they have decided that he will remain at the club beyond January.

Samu is happy at Porto and in-form and whilst fully believing in his own talents, his focus heading into 2026 is to make Luis de la Fuente’s World Cup squad.

Porto were believed to be open to a deal, and their ongoing financial situation means they would consider any major offer that comes their way but under new head coach Francesco Farioli they are making a concerted title charge and currently sit atop of the Primeira Liga and they see Samu as key to them claiming their first title since 2022.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Tottenham transfer news: Second striker setback

Aghehowa isn’t the only striker Spurs have shown interest in, only to suffer a setback this week.

They have seriously looked into signing Igor Thiago, as have other clubs, but Brentford have dismissed the idea of a January exit for their top scorer this season.

Meanwhile, we have also revealed that Spurs are one of five clubs keeping an eye on Anderlecht winger Nilson Angulo.

The 22-year-old is also attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Leeds United, but his hopes of going to the World Cup with Ecuador affect his chances of changing clubs in January.

In other news, Spurs are monitoring Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as an option to replace Guglielmo Vicario.