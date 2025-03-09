Tottenham Hotspur have been sent a warning that a number of ‘top clubs’ will be coming after a summer signing who has made a huge impression in his debut season for the club.

It’s been a difficult season for Spurs as they sit down in 13th in the Premier League table, having crashed out of both domestic cup competitions – while they also trail AZ in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash after a woeful display in the Netherlands last week.

Injuries to key performers have played a major part in those struggles, especially in defence, where first-choice centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been largely absent since early December.

And, with Radu Dragusin out until the end of the year and Ben Davies having his fair share of injury issues too, teenage midfield talent Archie Gray was asked to step into the breach at the back for Tottenham.

The England Under-21 international was signed from Leeds United in a £30m deal over the summer off the back of his work in central midfield and as a makeshift right-back. However, Ange Postecoglou has used the 18-year-old in central defence, given the number of absentees, and Gray has been nothing short of a revelation playing out of position.

Gray has more than held his own playing alongside Dragusin, Davies and January signing Kevin Danso – and former Brentford boss Martin Allen believes Tottenham may have to look over their shoulder if the player continues to excel in a position that is not completely natural to him.

“He’s been absolutely outstanding.” Allen told Tottenham News.

“I thought he’d play as a midfielder but he’s played as a centre back, obviously due to the injuries. He doesn’t get phased by it, he’s such a good player.

“He’s reliable, honest and comes from a great family. I think he’s only going to get better when he moves forward and gets to play in midfield.

“I thought he was a really good signing at £30m, what’s he worth now? I’d set a top target of £50m on him right now but there will be top clubs coming after him no doubt.”

Gray now an undroppable Tottenham asset

Tottenham have been boosted by several of their key stars returning over the past week, with Romero and Van de Ven on the brink of resuming their defensive partnership.

However, Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Gray has earned the right to keep his place in the side – no matter where he plays going forward.

Speaking on Sky Sports recently, Merson said: “When all these players are fit, I hope Gray plays. I think he has been an absolute credit—the young lad.

“I mean, I don’t know him at all, but from a distance, he turns up every week, plays out of position, and plays in a struggling team at the moment with a worrying number of injuries—and yet he plays every week.

“He isn’t one of those who goes, ‘Hmm, you know what, I might sit this one out.’ But don’t get me wrong, there are players like that. Everybody will have played with players like that—when things aren’t going well, they step back.

“But he turns up every week. I hope he plays when everybody is fit because, honestly, the kid’s been an absolute credit—playing in a position that isn’t his, yet still showing up. Every single week.”

Gray could, however, find himself back on the bench against Bournemouth on Sunday – although there is a chance that Postecoglou utilises him in his natural midfield position instead.

Rodrigo Bentancur will be banned for the second leg of the Europa League last-16 clash with AZ, giving Gray the chance to shine in his best position – assuming that Romero and Van de Ven are good to go for that game.

Taking a look at Gray in midfield against the Cherries certainly makes an awful lot of sense, a position where has he equally impressed in rare cameos this term.

