Tottenham sent warning over major factor that could force James Maddison to quit

Tottenham have been warned why James Maddison might look to quit the club in the summer transfer window after a massively disappointing domestic campaign in north London.

Maddison is one of a number of Spurs players who have been singled out for criticism this season, in a campaign where all their eggs have now been squarely put in the Europa League basket ahead of a quarter-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

If Tottenham can win the competition it will guarantee them a place in next season’s Champions League, but failure to do so will mean no European football at all – given the fact they are currently 13 points off the top six with only nine games to go.

Maddison has failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou, despite scoring 11 goals and chipping in with seven assists in 38 games in all competitions this term.

The 28-year-old has admitted to being scapegoated by pundits during the ongoing campaign, with him making headlines following his off-field feud with former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane.

Despite all the criticism levelled at him, Maddison has actually performed at a decent level and former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson fears the former Leicester man could leave the club in the summer – if they fail to quality for Europe.

“I think the way that he’s been rotated in and out the side with Postecoglou this season, I’m not so sure whether it would sit well with him,” Paul Robinson exclusively told Tottenham News.

“You see where Maddison plays best when he plays in that number 10 role and he’s given the freedom to operate there. In the 4-3-3 system with him playing as a deep-lying, left-hand-sided midfielder, I can understand the third man running in the box, and the vision that he’s got. But actually, when Maddison is deployed in that 10 role like he was last year when Spurs had all the success, and this year to an extent when he plays, he’s a better player playing in that 10 role.

“But Maddison, for me, if he’s fit and playing, he plays in big games, when you play the Manchester Cities, the Liverpools, the Arsenals, and you play in Europe. And that might be a frustration for him under Postecoglou.

“I don’t think Spurs would have a problem holding on to him. They can rebuff bids for him. But it’s just down to the player’s desire as to what he wants and where he wants to be.

“Tottenham without European football is a blow for, one, keeping players and two, for recruitment.”

Spurs legend hints at Postecoglou/Maddison issues

Speaking recently, former Tottenham forward Gary Lineker posed the question that there could be an issue between Postecoglou and Maddison.

Talking after the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, in which Maddison came off the bench to help his side rescue a point, Lineker questioned why he was even on in the first place when discussing the player with fellow pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

He told The Rest Is Football podcast: “Maddison, late coming off the bench again. And when he comes on he always looks the part and played some really good football.

“I’m at a bit of a loss at what’s happened there this season. I wonder whether there’s been a bit of a fall out or…”

Shearer them responded: “What have you heard, Micah?”, with Richards adding: “Nope, I’ve not heard anything from Maddison.”

To be fair, Maddison was back in the side again when Spurs beat AZ in the Europa League only to then be benched again for the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

While there are suggestions he is being wrapped in cotton wool for the European fixtures, the fact he’s been so in and out of the side all season suggests there could be more to it.

