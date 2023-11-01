Tottenham sent warning over sensational deal for veteran Real Madrid star being touted for Premier League

Tottenham are being tipped, along with a number of other Premier League clubs, to come up short in their reported pursuit of a top Real Madrid star.

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has been a serial winner at the Bernabeu but his playing time is starting to dwindle as Real look for their younger midfield talent to take up the mantle once held by the trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Kroos himself.

Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde are all now making their mark in Madrid, while Jude Bellingham has been nothing short of a complete sensation since his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

That leaves the likes of Modric and Kroos on the outside looking in, to a certain extent. And, to that end, it’s reported that the latter is being touted to English clubs in particular – given that he has previously stated an interest in playing in the Premier League.

That has led to reported interest from Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou for a player whose contract is expiring next summer.

However, journalist Paul Brown claims that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if the 33-year-old actually remained with Los Blancos instead.

Kroos could extend Real stay

Brown thinks there is a chance that Kroos puts pen to paper on a new deal, even though he will be limited to less game time going forward.

“Toni Kroos is clearly being offered around to various clubs in Europe,” he told GiveMeSport.

“His representatives have let it be known that he quite fancies playing in the Premier League, and that’s attracted a lot of interest.

“Nobody has firmed that up as yet, but he is a player who lots of clubs in the Premier League have coveted and tried to sign before.

“He is now 33 and not playing the kind of key role that he was for Real Madrid. His contract is coming to an end, so I think this is why there are stories.

“I don’t think he has made his mind up yet about what to do in the future. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he still decided to sign a new deal, if he is offered one, and stay at Real Madrid. He is playing games for them.”

During his nine years at the Bernabeu, Kroos has won the lot, including the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

In total he has made 430 appearances for the Spanish giants, registering 120 goal contributions in that time.

Tottenham are back in action on Monday evening when they welcome former boss Mauricio Pochettino back to the club with his struggling Chelsea side.

