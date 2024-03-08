Tottenham ‘serious’ about pinching generational midfield talent from Barcelona in dazzling summer raid

Tottenham are reportedly pushing to sign Barcelona youngster Dani Rodriguez in the upcoming summer transfer window in what could be considered a real coup for the club.

The north London club have been ticking plenty of boxes with their recruitment in recent windows and Rodriguez is being tipped as another top young talent to join the club.

The 18-year-old midfielder is considered one of the top young talents in Barca’s academy at the moment. Indeed, he has been at the prestigious La Masia academy since the summer of 2020 after joining the club from Real Sociedad’s youth set-up.

Reports from Spain state there is plenty of buzz around Rodriguez’s future, but there is a chance he could be forced to move on this summer.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Sport that Rodriguez, whose contract will expire at the end of the season, could be on his way out of Barcelona.

It has been claimed that talks between the Catalan giants and his agents have taken place, but both parties are far away from an agreement to extend his current deal.

And that is where Tottenham come in, as Sport claims they are ‘serious’ about signing Rodriguez, with their financial power too much for Barca to contend with.

The LaLiga giants remain watchful over their finances, while Spurs are expected to be busy in the summer market to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s current first-team squad.

Rodriguez next cab off La Masia rank

Barcelona’s La Masia has produced some of the greatest talents in the world over the years, including the likes Lionel Messi, Andreas Iniesta, Xavi and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

And Dani Rodriguez could well follow in their footsteps, with Football Talent Scout describing him as ‘one of the most talented players of his generation in Europe’ right now.

For Tottenham, it could mean them doing some form of a double over Barcelona, having beaten the Catalan side to the capture of Swedish sensation Lubas Bergvall in January.

The capture of Rodriguez would also give Postecoglou another midfielder to pick from, especially with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg set to move on this summer, while Oliver Skipp could join the Dane in quitting the club.

Rodriguez has yet to feature for Barca’s first team but has been a regular in the UEFA Youth League.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are back in action on Sunday when they head to Aston Villa in the Premier League looking to close the gap on the midlands outfit in the race to finish in the top four.

