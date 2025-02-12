Tottenham are ‘serious contenders’ to beat Barcelona to the signature of a veteran Germany international in a colossal coup for the club, according to a report.

Spurs left it late, though did provide Ange Postecoglou with the reinforcements he craved in the final stages of the winter window.

With Antonin Kinsky banked much earlier in the piece, Tottenham landed Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel – both via the loan route – before the window drew to a close.

Spurs have an option to buy Tel for roughly €55m/£45m. Danso’s deal contains an obligation to buy worth €25m/£20.8m.

As such, it’s entirely possible both players join the club outright in the summer and per the latest from CaughtOffside, Tel could be joined in north London by a teammate from Bayern Munich.

It’s claimed Spurs are one of two clubs – Barcelona being the other – showing serious interest in Leroy Sane.

The 29-year-old has remained an elite-level performer since the days of winning two Premier League titles with Manchester City.

He’s added three Bundesliga titles to his CV with Bayern and bagged 107 goal contributions (56 goals, 51 assists) in 202 appearances for the club. However, the expectation is he’ll embark on a new chapter next season.

The left-footer’s current contract in Munich is due to expire at the end of the current campaign. Per a prior update from Sky Germany, Bayern have attempted to thrash out a new deal, but were demanding Sane reduce his base salary.

And per the update from CaughtOffside, those talks have not borne fruit, with Bayern ‘all but giving up on keeping Sane.’ Accordingly, it’s stated the winger is now ‘highly likely’ to move on via free agency.

Tottenham could thus sign a proven and readymade winger without having to pay a transfer fee. What’s more, the other confirmed suitor, Barcelona, may not put up that strong of a fight.

The club’s financial strife is well-documented, with an inability to finance a move the reason why they didn’t act on their interest in Marcus Rashford last month.

Furthermore, Barcelona already possess two of world football’s finest wingers in Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

The latter is already regarded as one of world football’s premier talents despite still being a teenager, while Raphinha is enjoying a Ballon d’Or-worthy year with 24 goals and 15 assists to his name in just 34 appearances this season.

If Barcelona do take a pass on Sane, Tottenham may have a free run at an ageing yet still highly effective forward who could make an instant impact in their final third.

