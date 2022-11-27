Tottenham ‘seriously considering’ £26m January signing that’ll liven up problem area for Conte

Tottenham are a genuine contender to sign a Leeds Utd target in January who’d give an area of their squad a new dimension it’s desperately crying out for, per a report.

Spurs’ season thus far has been an enigma. Conte has his side placed inside the top four, something Erik ten Hag, Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter can’t match.

Tottenham also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, though it’s fair to say their season has been a slog at times.

They regularly fall behind in games and have to produce second-half miracles to eek out results. Certain sections of the fanbase are also displeased with the style of play on show.

Conte deploys his customary 3-4-3 formation and has occasionally used a 3-5-2 when lacking options in the final third.

The Italian has plenty of established midfielders to choose from for his engine room, though Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are all defensive-minded and that’s produced a one-paced feel to their attacks.

One player who’s been linked with adding a new dimension is Leicester City ace, James Maddison. The Foxes talisman is valued around the £60m mark and could be pursued at season’s end.

However, a more immediate fix could come in the form of Juventus’ Weston McKennie.

Links between Spurs and the USA international are increasingly common. Calciomercato reported Tottenham have an ‘obsession’ with signing the 24-year-old.

Juventus are reportedly open to cashing in on a player who’s never truly planted his roots since moving to Turin in 2021.

A January deal is very much in play and Calcio claimed McKennie can be signed for between £21.6m-£26m (€25m–€30m).

McKennie is more of a box-to-box midfielder and would provide Conte with more drive and a greater goal threat from midfield. He starred against England in the World Cup on Friday and combined well with Leeds’ Tyler Adams to help stifle the Three Lions.

Tottenham readying move and telegraph their intentions

McKennie is also known to be on Leeds’ radar. That should not come as a surprise given their American connections, but per CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, it’s Tottenham who look poised to act on their interest.

He tweeted Spurs are ‘seriously considering’ a move, presumably in January. On the back of his claim, the Daily Express reported the winter window is expected to be a busy one in north London.

Jacobs added there’s ‘real substance’ to the McKennie to Spurs links. What’s more, the club appeared to hint such speculation is indeed true on Friday night.

Tottenham tweeted a graphic ahead of the England v USA clash and featured a player from each team in their tweet.

Spurs star Eric Dier was chosen as the England representative and, you guessed it, McKennie was selected from the USA.

READ MORE: Tottenham surprisingly back away from defender deal due to Conte uncertainty, opening door for top six rival