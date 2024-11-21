Tottenham have reportedly set an asking price for a player who was only signed earlier this year, with Italian giants Juventus and Napoli ready to make their moves in the winter window.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin is the player in question, with the Romania international having failed to establish a regular starting role in the Spurs side despite his recent run of games following Micky van de Ven’s latest hamstring problem.

The 22-year-old has started the last three games for Tottenham but struggled badly in the loss to Galatasaray in the Europa League and the shock home defeat to Ipswich in the Premier League.

Sitting behind Van de Ven and Cristian Romero has reportedly led to the centre-back questioning his future at the club, with TuttoMercatoWeb stating that the likes of Juve and Napoli are keen on bringing the former Genoa man back to Serie A in January – just a year on from when he joined Spurs.

The report states that Dragusin wanted the opportunity to show that he is capable of competing in the English top flight but that his situation has changed over his struggles to oust either Romero or Van de Ven from the starting XI.

TuttoMercatoWeb adds that Tottenham will demand around €30million (£25m/$31.5m) for the player, which would represent a profit on the €25million (£21.5m/$20.8m) they initially paid for him.

Dragusin being wanted by top clubs in Italy is no real surprise given how well he played in Italy during his time with Genoa, although it would leave Tottenham short on options at the back if they agreed to a January exit.

To that end, the only way that Dragusin will leave in the new year is if a quality backup option is added to Ange Postecoglou’s squad, with Tottenham already known to be on the lookout for another central defender.

Tottenham keen on brilliant Bournemouth defender

One particular centre-back who TT can reveal is very much on the club’s radar is Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi.

The 22-year-old has settled well in the Premier League after he secured a difficult move from Dynamo Kyiv at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The transfer was called off on several occasions after it proved difficult to get him out of his home country, before a deal was eventually sealed for £15million.

Zabarnyi has since played a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s rise under manager Andoni Iraola, with the Cherries currently just four points outside the Premier League top four.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Zabarnyi’s fine performances have caught the attention of several clubs, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City among those keeping close tabs on his situation.

Bournemouth, however, are reluctant to lose Zabarnyi and a move away from the south coast could prove difficult this winter, but not impossible.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs join hunt for LaLiga winger/ Turkish giants want Son

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all interested in Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro, who could be available for a ‘miniscule’ fee in 2025, per reports.

After bouncing around at a number of clubs, the 21-year-old has excelled at Valladolid, scoring three goals and making one assist in 13 LaLiga appearances so far this season.

And, according to Super Deporte, his good form has caught the attention of Spurs, Liverpool and City.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions of a European league are ready to table a January bid for Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, according to a report.

Spurs legend Son’s existing contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, though there is a club option for an extra 12 months.

But, according to a fresh update from Fanatik, reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray have authorised the signing of Son in the upcoming winter window.

