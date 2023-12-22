Tottenham set asking price for permanent Hojbjerg exit after clarifying conditions to two Serie A suitors

After Napoli joined Juventus in the race to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham Hotspur, new information is arriving about how much he might cost.

Hojbjerg has been linked with a departure from Tottenham throughout most of the season, despite playing some part in all but the opening match of the Ange Postecoglou era. The fact that he is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract means the speculation isn’t going away any time soon.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus and Napoli are both interested in talking to Tottenham about loan deals that could take Hojbjerg to Serie A.

Juventus need cover for the banned Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, while Napoli will be without Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hojbjerg could be a solution for either of them, but Tottenham will not let him leave on loan without there being an obligation to buy attached.

After all, their midfield will be even more depleted than Napoli’s by the upcoming AFCON, where Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will be among the participants.

But Tottenham are not totally against Hojbjerg’s departure if they can secure their own replacement – and Football Insider has shed some more light on the conditions they could set for a deal to occur.

The British outlet claims Tottenham will ask for a fee of £20m to sanction the sale of Hojbjerg. Such a transfer would only go through on the condition of Spurs having someone else lined up to come in and take his place in their squad.

Tottenham would be making a profit of £5m by selling Hojbjerg for £20m after investing £15m to sign him from Southampton back in 2020.

He has never played in Serie A before but could be given that new challenge by either Juventus or Napoli if they can pull the funds together.

Hojbjerg conditions might not suit Serie A pair

They will both be somewhat disheartened at Tottenham’s stance, though, since they would probably prefer to try before they buy rather than being obliged to do so.

Whether either of them will be willing to make a bid to sign him permanently in January – or in the summer after a loan spell – remains to be seen.

Hojbjerg has made a total of 162 appearances during his time with Tottenham, more than for any of his previous clubs.

Only three of his Premier League outings this season have been as a starter, despite his regular cameos from the bench, which is why he might be considering his future in north London.

