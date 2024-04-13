Tottenham set to face huge loss for north London derby after key star suffers hamstring injury

Tottenham have been hit with a potentially damaging injury blow ahead of the north London derby in just over a fortnight after he key defender was forced off in the rout at Newcastle on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s men suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat on Tyneside to drop out of the top-four spots in the race for Champions League football on an afternoon to forget.

The heavy loss saw Spurs drop to fifth in the table on goal difference behind Aston Villa after two goals from Alexander Isak and further strikes from Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar did the damage at St James’ Park.

But to add to their misery, right-back Pedro Porro went off with a hamstring injury. The Spaniard blocked an attempt on goal from Isak, and while he successfully deflected the shot for a corner, he subsequently collapsed to the turf in agony, holding the back of his leg.

Despite the best efforts of the physio team, Postecoglouopted to bring on Emerson Royal as a replacement in the 49th minute.

In his post-match press conference, Postecoglou said: “He just felt something in the first-half and wanted to see how it goes in the second-half.

“I haven’t checked with the medical team yet but we’ll see what the issue is.”

Tottenham facing nervy Porro wait

Tottenham are now awaiting the severity of Porro’s problem which will dictate his availability for the upcoming clash with the in-form Gunners.

If he fails to recover, the 24-year-old defender will join Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster on the sidelines in north London.

Porro has played 31 games across all competitions this season, notching two goals and seven assists.

As for the disastrous display at St James’ Park, Postecoglou added: “Newcastle were good. We just didn’t really get a grip of the game. It felt like we let Newcastle dictate how the game was played.

“There’s no point sitting here feeling sorry for ourselves. We’ve got another game in two weeks. It’s all part of our growth and sometimes growth is painful.”

