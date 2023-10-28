Tottenham set sights on reigning title winner to strengthen midfield, with target contemplating future before January

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to add extra fuel to their potential Premier League title challenge by targeting Fabian Ruiz from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Ange Postecoglou has guided Tottenham to the top of the Premier League table after 10 games of the season. For a side who finished outside the European places last season, it has been an impressive upturn in form. However, they might need to strengthen their squad to maintain their form for the whole season.

The January transfer window will give them the opportunity to do just that – and there are a couple of things they have in mind. For example, Postecoglou might benefit from having an upgrade at centre-forward compared to Richarlison, and more depth in defence (especially if Eric Dier leaves) and midfield.

Indeed, midfield is an area of concern because two of their players in that department – Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr – are likely to be unavailable while the Africa Cup of Nations is on over the winter.

Moreover, remaining players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso continue to have their futures questioned in gossip columns.

Now, reports in Ruiz’s native Spain have suggested that the PSG man is a target for Tottenham ahead of the January window to help fill the void.

Ruiz is said to be considering a change of scenery after only starting three Ligue 1 matches so far this season. If the claims from Spain are to be believed, Tottenham might be able to provide him with a bigger platform.

It is alleged that Tottenham have identified him as the ideal partner to Bissouma in their engine room for the long term. At the age of 27, Ruiz is in what should be the prime of his career.

Ruiz could turn back on PSG

The former Napoli playmaker remains under contract in Paris until 2027. However, if Luis Enrique fails to offer him more prominence, he might turn his back on the reigning French champions – and it could be to lend his support to another potential title challenge in England.

For now, this seems to be speculation and Tottenham fans will be waiting to see if any sources closer to home suggest Ruiz could be on their radar.

But if he did turn out to be a target, his Champions League pedigree would make him an exciting option to think about incorporating into Postecoglou’s project.

