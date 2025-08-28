Tottenham have approached Manchester City to discuss the signing of Nathan Ake

Tottenham have reportedly held discussions with Manchester City to see if they would be able to lure an experienced defender away from them.

Spurs have added Premier League experience to their ranks this summer. Mohammed Kudus was a star at West Ham, both Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso played on loan for Tottenham last season, and prior to moving to his last side Bayern Munich, Joao Palhinha was one of the most destructive midfielders in England.

But coming into the final days of the window, Spurs want to add more players who have succeeded in the Premier League.

They are still hopeful of landing Savinho, have made contact for Antoine Semenyo and Lucas Paqueta, and it’s now been revealed Nathan Ake is in their sights.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham have held discussions with Manchester City to discover what it would take to land the Dutch defender, who has played 236 Premier League games in his career, across four clubs.

Indeed, they want to add another defensive presence to their side and saw last weekend’s victory over City as an opportunity to hold discussions over whether they’d be able to get Ake.

Thomas Frank is said to be a firm admirer of the Dutchman, though it’s not known what City’s answer was to the Tottenham approach.

Savinho talks held with City

The face-to-face meeting following the 2-0 victory at City was not just for Tottenham to see if they could sign Ake, but also in regards to the potential signing of Savinho.

Tottenham have been keen on him for weeks, but the report states they face an uphill battle to secure his signature.

TEAMtalk has reported during the saga that the Brazilian is open to a move to Spurs.

However, sources also state City do not want to see Savinho go, so Tottenham’s chances of landing him seem slim.

Tottenham round-up: Swap talks revealed

It’s been revealed that earlier in August, Tottenham held talks with West Ham over a straight loan swap involving Lucas Paqueta and Yves Bissouma.

However, discussions did not get very far, and Bissouma is now moving to Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, another swap deal, this time with Newcastle and including Tottenham striker Richarlison, has been played down by Fabrizio Romano.

And, TEAMtalk is aware Xavi Simons has held talks over a potential move to Spurs, despite being more open to a transfer to London rivals Chelsea.

