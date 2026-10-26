Tottenham set sights on star midfielder who helped maul Man Utd

Tottenham are said to be one of the clubs who have a “true leader” midfielder on their radar after he was part of a mauling of Manchester United.

Spurs started the season slowly in the Premier League but are coming into their own now. After no wins in their first six games, they’ve now picked up three points in back-to-back matches.

Tottenham were good in attack in their 3-1 victory over Coventry, before stunning rivals Chelsea with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush and Mathys Tel have all scored their first league goals for the season, after a while when the attackers getting their rewards was looking unlikely.

Spurs are still looking to make more strides in the final third, though.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, they are one of ‘many’ Premier League clubs interest in signing Como captain Lucas Da Cunha.

The 25-year-old, who mostly plays as a midfielder, might be tough to prise away from the club who ‘made him great’ with it said an offer ‘everyone can’t refuse’ would be needed.

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Lucas Da Cunha v Manchester United

Da Cunha captained his side to a famous 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League on October 21.

He played on the right flank in that game, a position he’s not unfamiliar with despite largely playing in the centre of the park, and he assisted Nico Paz for the opener in the second minute of the game.

Da Cunha’s 7.9 FotMob rating was the third best in the game, after only goalscorers Paz and Jacobo Ramon.

The French international made five passes into the final third, nine line-breaking passes and his only attempted accurate long ball was on target.

He also made two tackles and won more than half of his duels.

It was a solid all-round performance, and that Da Cunha did it in a position he doesn’t always play in shows his talents.

It appears he’s happy at Como, though, and Tottenham or any other interested club landing him seems tough at the moment.