Tottenham have been told they must sign Eli Junior Kroupi now

Tottenham have been told by insider John Wenham that this summer might be their only chance to land an £85million-rated Premier League forward.

Spurs have their defence and midfield sorted after last season’s 17th-placed finish. Three defenders have joined and two midfielders – with around £230million spent.

One or two attackers are now being courted to finish off their summer.

Eli Junior Kroupi has come onto the Tottenham radar after he scored 13 Premier League goals last season for Bournemouth, and it’s reported they may be willing to spend £85million on him.

Wenham feels if that’s the case, they need to do it now, as Kroupi is soon going to explode and find his way onto the radar of some big clubs.

He told Tottenham News: “Tottenham are rightfully in the market for a goalscorer, Kroupi would be an outstanding bit of recruitment if we managed to get him.

“I feel like this summer may be Tottenham’s only chance to get him, I expect if his form continues next season, with Bournemouth playing in the Europa League as well after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, his exposure and his sort of knowledge around world football will dramatically increase.

“It feels like if Tottenham are going to get him, possibly now is the only chance. It may be seen to others as Tottenham overpaying if they pay £85-90million for him, but I think Tottenham have got to act on these two 17th back-to-back finishes.”

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Spurs’ attack not good enough

Wenham has suggested that Tottenham need to make strides in their attack after last season.

He said: “The forward line currently, with Randal Kolo Muani, who has left the club, consists of Dominic Solanke, who’s missed a lot of last year through injury, and Richarlison, who has 10 months left on his contract and is expected to leave.

“When you write down Tottenham’s strongest team moving forward, the forward line looks decidedly like an issue.”

Of the aforementioned players, only Richarlison scored more than 10 goals last season, and there have been suggestions that he could be sold this summer.

That would leave Tottenham dramatically low on talent in the front line, and goals might be hard to come by.

With a solidified defence and midfield, it would be a shame for Spurs not to be able to finish off games by not having enough up top.

If it’s not Kroupi, it’s known Tottenham are looking at other attackers, with Savinho and Francisco Trincao among those they are interested in.

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