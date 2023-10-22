Tottenham signing labelled even more impressive than Maddison, and one specific teammate is benefitting

One observer believes a summer Tottenham signing has been even more impressive than James Maddison this season, and one teammate in particular is thriving as a result.

It’s been a wildly encouraging start to the new campaign for Tottenham, with the appointment of Ange Postecoglou already looking an inspired move by Daniel Levy.

Gone are the days of Spurs playing five at the back and serving up a dour brand of football. Instead, Tottenham are once again a team on the front foot and their players have license to express themselves.

Spurs were crying out for a creative spark in midfield for many a year since Christian Eriksen’s departure back in 2020.

James Maddison has filled that void and at just £40m, is many people’s pick for signing of the season so far.

However, according to former Newcastle and Crystal Palace midfielder, Darren Ambrose, another new recruit has been even more impressive.

While working as a pundit on talkSPORT, Ambrose pointed to centre-half Micky van de Ven as his pick of the bunch.

“Van de Ven has impressed me more than anyone because not only has he come in and shown how good he is – he’s quick, strong, and reads the game well,” said Ambrose.

“[Cristian] Romero seems a different player because he’s got a partner next to him on a level with him now, he trusts him, and they’ve got that partnership built up.”

Van de Ven makes instant impact

Van de Ven, 22, was one of two centre-halves Spurs were seriously considering signing mid-way through the summer. The other was Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Tottenham appear to have made the right call by going with the Dutchman whose exploits at club level resulted in his first two caps for the Netherlands during the recent international break.

Van de Ven cost €50m (approx. £43.7m) including add-ons when signed from Wolfsburg and has made an instant impact in north London.

Tottenham conceded an eye-watering 63 goals in the Premier League last season. That figure placed them as the team with the sixth worst defensive record. The sides who conceded more finished 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th and 20th.

In sharp contrast, Tottenham have conceded eight goals in eight matches thus far. Maintaining that record for the full season would see Spurs concede 38 goals, a remarkable 25 less than last season.

Van de Ven has also impacted the game at the other end of the pitch, with his deft finish against Luton Town securing a 1-0 victory at a time when Tottenham were down to 10 men.

If the early signs are anything to go by, Van de Ven is a signing Tottenham got very right and the effects are already being felt.

