Tottenham made sure their dominance in each half paid off as Son Heung-min helped Antonio Conte’s men to a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Spurs were on top in both halves and while the Bees had their moments, the hosts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium put their chances away when required either side of the break.

Son was involved in both strikes, the first an own goal from Sergi Canos.

After the interval, Tottenham’s South Korean forward finished off a fantastic breakaway move.

Tottenham enjoyed a bright start, with Lucas Moura’s shot saved by Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez in the sixth minute.

From there, Sergio Reguilon continued to get forward down the left and, down the same side, Charlie Goode had to block Harry Kane‘s advances.

Spurs’ dominance in open play paid off when Son’s cross wreaked havoc in the box. Ben Davies went for it with his head, but the final touch from Sergi Canos saw it go down as own goal.

Brentford tried to react, but their final ball was poor and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was able to sweep up easily on three such occasions.

The latter two chances came through Bryan Mbeumo, who broke away but only found Spurs feet with his through balls from the right-hand side.

In between, Fernandez was busy again to save a long-range Son shot and take a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg shot square in the face.

As the second half began, Tottenham began to turn the screw. Kane had a shot saved, while Davies’ looping header was saved by Fernandez.

Hojbjerg then found himself shooting from a tight angle again. This time, he hit the side netting instead of Fernandez.

Tottenham dominance pays off

However, just like in the first half, Spurs earned the rewards for their dominance with a fine breakaway goal to make it 2-0.

Kane, in a deeper position, let Reguilon loose down the left. The Spaniard then crossed to Son in the box, who finished coolly.

Brentford did have their moments, including when Pontus Jansson blazed over after getting half a yard in the box.

But Tottenham’s defenders also mucked in to help Conte’s men. Right-back Emerson Royal was particularly influential as he stopped a slick Bees passing move in its tracks.

The visitors stepped up their efforts to get back in the game, but Lloris made three clearances in quick succession and Spurs finished with a clean sheet.

The win is a crucial one for Tottenham, whose last game was the 1-0 Europa League defeat to Mura. Up next, they face Norwich on Sunday.

Brentford, meanwhile, will be looking for a response away at Leeds.